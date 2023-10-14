Lack of water worsens misery in besieged Gaza as Israeli airstrikes continue
As Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, Laila Abu Samhadaneh, 65, is anxious about water.
The besieged Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people don't have access to clean, running water after Israel cut off water and electricity to the enclave as it intensifies its air attacks in response to a bloody Hamas attack last week.
The chokehold has seen taps run dry across the territory. When water does trickle from pipes, the meager flow lasts no more than 30 minutes each day and is so contaminated with sewage and seawater that it's undrinkable, residents said.
"I don't know what we're going to do tomorrow," Abu Samhadaneh said from her three-room home in the southern town of Rafah, which turned into a de facto shelter after Israel demanded everyone in Gaza evacuate south. She said she rations just a few litres among dozens of friends and relatives each day. "We're going crazy."
The deprivation has plunged Gaza's population deeper into misery as Israel's bombardment intensifies one week after Hamas fighters surged across Israel's separation fence, killing 1,300 Israelis and abducting dozens. Israel's retaliatory strikes have crushed hundreds of buildings in Gaza and killed more than 2,200 Palestinians.
Even as terrified families flee their homes -- squeezing into United Nations shelters or the bloody and chaotic halls of Gaza's biggest hospital in fear for their safety -- the desperate search for water remains a constant.
UN agencies and aid groups are beseeching Israel to permit emergency deliveries of fuel and other supplies into the Gaza Strip.
"There really can't be a justification for this kind of targeting of civilians," said Miriam Marmur, a spokesperson for Gisha, an Israeli human rights group.
Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The UN Palestinian refugee agency called the water crisis a "matter of life or death."
If fuel and water don't arrive soon, the agency's commissioner general Philippe Lazzarini said, "people will start dying of severe dehydration."
In normal times, the coastal enclave -- which has struggled under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 -- relies on Israel for one-third of all available drinking water, the territory's water authority says.
Its other water sources include desalination plants in the Mediterranean Sea and a subterranean aquifer, drained and damaged from years of overuse. When Israel severed electricity to Gaza, the desalination plants all shut down. So did the wastewater treatment stations.
That has left the entire territory without running water. People buy dwindling jugs from municipal sanitation stations, scour for bottles in supermarkets or drink whatever fetid liquid may dribble out of their pipes.
Quenching thirst has become more difficult in the past day, even for those with means to shell out for bottled water. It took 35-year-old Noor Swirki two hours on Saturday to find a box of six bottles she will try to stretch throughout the coming days. She took her first shower in a week Saturday, using a cup of polluted tap water and splashing it over her husband and two children before rubbing the remaining moisture on her skin.
"We are here without anything, even the most basic thing," she said, shouting over the persistent noise of crying children in the UN shelter in southern Khan Younis, where she sought refuge after an airstrike demolished her Gaza City apartment. "We're worried about our safety in the bombing and now there's this other issue of survival."
She and six other Palestinians interviewed across Gaza said they drink no more than half a litre of water a day. They said they urinate once a day or every other day.
The World Health Organization says that 50 to 100 litres per day per person are needed to ensure proper hydration and sanitation. The U.S. National Academies of Science and Medicine say men need to drink about 3.7 litres (125 ounces) and women need about 2.7 litres (91 ounces) per day to be adequately hydrated.
"It's like we're in the stone ages," said 28-year-old Khalil Abu Yahia in the central town of Deir al-Balah.
Drinking dirty water and poor sanitation due to lack of water can lead to terrible diseases, experts say, including cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. For the past week, the water along Gaza's coast tastes like salt, residents say.
Drinking salt water can lead to even more dehydration.
"It tastes bad, it smells bad," said 25-year-old Mohammed Bashir about the tap water in western Gaza City, which is mixed with untreated wastewater and seawater. "But we have no choice. My kids are crying because they're thirsty."
Among the dozens of Palestinians with shrapnel wounds in their legs and arms from airstrikes that Dr. Husom Safiyah treated Saturday in northern Gaza, there were 15 children, including infants, with bacterial dysentery caused by the water shortage, he said.
"The situation is disastrous, and it will become even more so after two or three days," said Safiyah, a physician with MedGlobal, an organization that sends medical teams to disaster regions. He spoke as explosions thundered outside and medics around him rushed to handle the latest influx of victims.
He said he had to go and help them. An airstrike near the Jabaliya refugee camp had just killed at least 27 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas authorities, and dozens were wounded. When asked how he would clean their wounds, he said that he would use what little tap water they had, even if it was mixed with sewage.
"We have no alternative," he said.
------
DeBre reported from Jerusalem.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
DEVELOPING Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton, causing disruption inside building
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert
The Louvre Museum in Paris is evacuating all visitors and staff and closing early Saturday because it received a written threat. It said the move was linked to the government's decision to put France on high alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.
Guilbeault 'happy to course correct' after SCC impact assessment ruling, but outcome for projects likely no different
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says that while his government is willing to make changes to its highly divisive Impact Assessment Act, after the Supreme Court ruled this week that it is largely unconstitutional, any amendments are unlikely to change the outcome of the IAA process itself.
Canada
-
Friends and families mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends and family have confirmed that at least four Canadians were killed last weekend when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel.
-
Fire-ravaged N.W.T. hamlet asks for independent inquiry as it looks to rebuild
Enterprise, N.W.T., a community of about 100 people on the highway north of the Alberta boundary, lost 80 per cent of its structures. Local leaders are wondering why there was so much destruction.
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
World
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
-
Iran's foreign minister warns Israel from Beirut to stop Gaza attacks or risk 'huge earthquake'
Iran's foreign minister on Saturday called on Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning that the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, and that would make Israel suffer "a huge earthquake."
-
America's top diplomat calls for protecting civilians as Israel readies an expected assault on Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Saturday for protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and Israel as he intensified his diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.
-
Gaza's desperate civilians flee or huddle in hopes of safety, as warnings of Israeli offensive mount
Palestinians struggled Saturday to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military while grappling with a growing water and medical supply shortage ahead of an expected land offensive a week after Hamas' bloody, wide-ranging attack into Israel.
-
Israeli attack on Syrian Aleppo airport puts it out of service
Israel has launched an air strike against Syria's Aleppo Airport late on Saturday that put it out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said.
-
Ada Sagi was already dealing with the pain of loss. Then war came to her door
Ada Sagi was getting ready to travel to London to celebrate her 75th birthday with family when Hamas militants attacked her kibbutz and took her hostage.
Politics
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh survives leadership review, but delegate support declining
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has survived his leadership review, but support from his party is declining.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold rally at NDP convention in Hamilton, causing disruption inside building
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse begins its path across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
A partial solar eclipse of the sun, the first stage of a rare "ring of fire" eclipse that is expected to cut across the Americas, began to emerge Saturday morning.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
Business
-
Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months
Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 -- with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays.
-
Amid a mental health crisis, toy industry takes on a new role: building resilience
As more children emerge from the pandemic grappling with mental health issues, their parents are seeking ways for them to build emotional resilience. And toy companies are paying close attention.
-
EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced
The European Union's top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region's trade deficit with China is not reduced.
Lifestyle
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
'It's really taken off': 94-year-old Ontario author celebrates release of latest book
The release of 94-year-old Douglas Hall's latest book has been an inspiration for many at his retirement home east of Toronto.
Sports
-
Canada's Fernandez through to Hong Kong Open final with win over Blinkova
Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first final in 19 months after a 6-2, 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Anna Blinkova on Saturday at the Hong Kong Open.
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
Man United sale: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is withdrawing his bid - AP sources
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is withdrawing his offer to buy Manchester United, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Autos
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.