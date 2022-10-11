Labour proposal could upend rules for gig workers in the U.S, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered the bar for classifying employees as contractors, workers who are not covered by federal minimum wage laws and are not entitled to benefits including health insurance and paid sick days.
The reaction in markets for major gig companies was immediate. Shares of the ride-hailing company Lyft fell 12% while rival Uber tumbled about 10%, although both companies dismissed the significance of the new proposal and its potential to affect their business.
In one key change, employers are required to consider whether the work provided is an integral part of their business. That could affect app-based companies that rely almost entirely on freelance workers to provide their services. The Trump-era rule had narrowed that criteria to whether the work in part of an integrated unit of production, and gave more weight to other considerations such as the worker's opportunity to make a profit or loss.
The new rule directs employers to consider six criteria for determining whether a worker is an employee or a contractor, without predetermining whether one outweighs the other. The criteria also include the degree of control by the employer, whether the work requires special skills, the degree of permanence of the relationship between worker and employer and the investment a worker makes, such as car payments.
The rule, however, does not carry the same weight as a law passed by Congress or state legislatures, nor does it specify whether any specific company or industry should reclassify their workers. Rather, it offers an interpretation of who should qualify for protection under the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act.
The rule could bolster labour advocates seeking to challenge worker classification in courts, or state lawmakers seeking to pass stricter laws for designating workers as contractors, said Patricia Campos-Medina, executive director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.
"It creates a base from which to work and it discourages predatory companies that want to lower their costs by denying basic rights to their employees," said Campos-Medina.
Still, there is room for interpretation since some companies might meet one set of criteria for contractor designation, but not others.
"I don't think it will stop the debate," Campos-Medina said. "The only thing the federal rule does is it creates a basic standard for evaluation."
The Labor Department said misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under federal labour standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over businesses, and hurts the economy.
"While independent contractors have an important role in our economy, we have seen in many cases that employers misclassify their employees as independent contractors, particularly among our nation's most vulnerable workers," said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a prepared statement.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the proposal would constitute a major change for workers and employers from previous years.
"A classification to employees would essentially throw the business model upside down and cause some major structural changes if this holds," Ives wrote.
But both Uber and Lyft dismissed the potential impact of the new rule.
"Today's proposed rule takes a measured approach, essentially returning us to the Obama era, during which our industry grew exponentially" CR Wooters, head of federal affairs at Uber, said in a statement.
In a blog post, Lyft said the company had expected this change since the start of the Biden administration.
"Importantly this rule: Does not reclassify Lyft drivers as employees. Does not force Lyft to change our business model," the company said.
The new rule is subject to a 45-day period ending Nov. 28 during which stakeholders can submit comments, and may not take effect for months.
Gig economy giants have weathered past attempts in the U.S. to require their drivers to be classified as employees.
In 2020, California voters overwhelmingly approved a proposition to exempt drivers for app-based companies from a state law requiring them to be designated as employees. Uber, Lyft and other companies had spent $200 million campaigning in favour of the proposition. However, a judge struck down the ballot measure as unconstitutional last year, setting up a legal fight that could end up in the California Supreme Court.
App-based companies have long argued that their workers want the flexibility to set their own hours as contract workers.
Beyond gig workers, the new law has the potential to change the circumstances of millions of custodians, truck drivers, waiters, construction workers and others, according to the Labor Department.
Workers themselves are divided over the debate. In California, for example, hundreds of port truck drivers seeking to preserve their independent contractor status shut down operations in the Port of Oakland last summer to protest the state's gig workers law. But other truckers have successfully fought to force their companies to classify them as employees with full benefits.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Teen’s family share victim impact statements at sentencing hearing
Ten years after her daughter died by suicide at age 15, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol delivered a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing the teen.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Canada
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Several federal cabinet members expected to testify at Freedom Convoy hearings
Eight federal cabinet members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are among those slated to testify at the public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen’s family share victim impact statements at sentencing hearing
Ten years after her daughter died by suicide at age 15, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol delivered a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing the teen.
World
-
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.
-
Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said.
-
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate
The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine "may be seen as a blessing" from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term -- even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
-
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a 'historic agreement' with neighbouring Lebanon over their shared maritime border that could pave the way for natural gas exploration and reduce tensions between the enemy countries.
-
Will to live: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third, Phong Le, swam several miles to search for help. Le managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent a Google map of his location just before his battery died, he told ABC News on Tuesday.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Politics
-
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Fluoride in drinking water not associated with emotional, behavioural issues in children: Australian study
According to a new study from Australia, childhood exposure to fluoride through public tap water isn’t associated with any emotional or behavioural issues, nor any negative executive functioning in adolescent years.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
-
Labour proposal could upend rules for gig workers in the U.S, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
-
U.S. airport websites taken offline in co-ordinated attack by pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
-
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead
Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.
Business
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading
Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Sports
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.