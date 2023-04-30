L.A. fire crews find 1 dead following search for missing plane

A helicopter can be seen in this stock image. (Somchai Kongkamsri / Pexels.com) A helicopter can be seen in this stock image. (Somchai Kongkamsri / Pexels.com)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social