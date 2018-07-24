

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Kuwaiti social media influencer is defending controversial comments she made in a video in which she lamented a new law that protects Filipino domestic workers.

Sondos Alqattan regularly posts makeup tutorials on her many social media channels, including Instagram, where she boasts more than 2.3 million followers.

Last week, the 27-year-old invoked fierce criticism after she was seen in a video, that has since been deleted, complaining about a new law designed to protect the rights of Filipino domestic workers who live in Kuwait by allowing them to hold on to their own passports and have one day off a week.

More than 250,000 Filipinos currently live and work in Kuwait, according to the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs. The treatment of Filipino domestic workers has attracted attention following the high-profile murder case of a young Filipino maid whose body was discovered in her employers’ freezer in Kuwait City in February.

The law, signed in May, is part of an agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait and stipulates that employers must provide their household staff with food, clothing, health insurance, and allow them one day off a week.

It also banned the common practice of employers holding onto the passports of their household staff – a ruling that appeared to be particularly upsetting to Alqattan.

“How can you have a servant in your house who gets to keep their passports with them?” she asked in the video. “If they ran away and went back to their country, who’ll refund me?”

The social media celebrity also bemoaned having to give her domestic staff a day off under the new legislation.

“Honestly, I disagree with this law. I don’t want a Filipino maid anymore,” she states.

In response, Alqattan faced intense backlash online with many social media users demanding she apologize and announcing their intention to boycott the beauty brands that sponsor her.

@Sondos_q recently instagrammed collaborating with @makeupstore. I won't be supporting any brand that sponsors #SondosAlqattan not until she puts out a public apology for viewing domestic helpers as slaves and servants. pic.twitter.com/8k6zihOZdY — ᴄɪᴀʀᴀ (@Crlnzo) July 23, 2018

#SondosAlqattan is a social media influencer with 2.5M followers endorsing many brands. Please help write to those brands to stop using her as an influencer or endorser. Ask them to denounce her stance of treating domestic helpers as slaves. #StopSlavery — Sometimes (@TalkativeAko) July 21, 2018

boycotting an influencer. anybody who thinks keeping their employee's passport is their right and anybody who believes a working person does not deserve at least one day off, is out of touch with humanity #SondosAlqattan #slavery — Pam for the Glam (@pamfortheglam) July 20, 2018

A number of cosmetic companies, including Max Factor, Chelsea Beautique, and French perfume brand M. Micallef, have already ended their partnerships with Alqattan in light of the controversy, according to local media.

Thank you for sharing your concerns, we’ve decided to remove the video sponsored by Sondos on our channels. We believe that decent working conditions should be provided to everyone and such behavior does not represent our brand’s core beliefs. — Chelsea Beautique (@ChelseaBeautiqu) July 21, 2018

Despite the outrage, Alqattan has doubled down on her position and explained what she meant by her previous comments in a message on Instagram.

“The passport of any expat employee should be in the possession of the employer to protect the employer’s interest,” she stated.

Alqattan also defended her own treatment of domestic workers in her household.

“I have not… mistreated, degraded or in any way mistreated an employee of mine,” she wrote. “I consider all employees as equal human being [sic] with equal rights to that is [sic] of mine.”

The social media influencer went on to explain that only people who know her in person can judge her ethical values and how she treats her employees.

“Don’t judge a person without full understanding of the situation. Just because you don’t agree, doesn’t mean that you’re right!” she wrote.