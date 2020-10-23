Advertisement
Kushner friend charged with cyberstalking during divorce
In this March 14, 2013 file photo, New York Observer editor Ken Kurson, right, publisher Jared Kushner, center, and CEO Joseph Meyer, attend The New York Observer's 25th anniversary party at The Four Seasons Restaurant in New York. On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, federal prosecutors in New York City accused Kurson of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK -- A friend of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner who was once offered a low-level position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.
Federal prosecutors in New York City accused Ken Kurson on Friday of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015.
Kurson, who works in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the editor of a Kushner-owned newspaper, The New York Observer.
Kurson's lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement: "The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it."
Kurson was released on $100,000 bond at his initial court appearance on Friday in a virtual hearing before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn.
The investigation arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.