

The Associated Press





The Kremlin says Russia is not investigating the two men that Britain has named as suspects in the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy.

Britain on Wednesday announced charges in absentia against two alleged Russian agents, and British Prime Minister Theresa May has accused the Russian government of orchestrating the March attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday that May’s accusations are “unacceptable” and that “no one in the Russian leadership” has anything to do with the poisoning.

Peskov said Russia “has no reasons” to investigate the two individuals charged on Wednesday because Britain has not asked for legal assistance on the case.