Kremlin says changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine are intended as a warning to the West

Members of Parliament are debating the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government of the week.
Changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine that were announced by President Vladimir Putin are intended to discourage Ukraine's Western allies from supporting attacks on Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday.
The United States and the European Union both denounced the latest statements by the Russian leader as “irresponsible.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the revisions in the document outlined Wednesday by Putin are a “warning signal to those countries about the consequences in case of their involvement in an attack on our country with various assets, not necessarily nuclear ones.”
In the strong, new warning to the West, Putin said that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
The threat was clearly aimed at discouraging the West from allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range weapons and appears to significantly lower the threshold for the possible use of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
Speaking at Wednesday’s Security Council meeting that discussed changes in the doctrine, Putin didn’t specify whether the modified document envisages a nuclear response to such an attack. He emphasized, however, that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault posing a “critical threat to our sovereignty,” a vague formulation that leaves broad room for interpretation.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Putin's statement as “totally irresponsible,” saying on MSNBC that “many in the world have spoken clearly about that when he’s been rattling the nuclear saber, including China in the past.”
“To do that now while the world’s gathered in New York, including talking about the need for more disarmament, nonproliferation, I think that’s going to play very badly around the world,” Blinken said, referring to the meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
European Commission spokesman Peter Stano similarly criticized Putin’s statements about the nuclear doctrine as “a continuation of the very irresponsible and unacceptable behavior” by the Russian leader, showing that “he doesn’t shy away from playing the nuclear gamble over and over again.”
Russia is making slow but steady gains in Ukraine as the conflict grinds through its third year, and the Kremlin is seeking to discourage stronger Western support for Kyiv.
Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian territory with missiles and drones in response to Moscow’s attacks, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing the U.S. and other Western allies for permission to use the longer-range Western weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory. The Biden administration has said it hasn’t given Kyiv the go-ahead for strikes with American weapons deep inside Russia.
Zelenskyy met Thursday with Biden, who announced billions of dollars more in new weapons deliveries, including an additional Patriot missile defense battery and a new shipment of glide bombs that can be deployed from F-16 fighter jets, a few of which already have been supplied to Ukraine.
Putin said the revised doctrine spells out conditions for using nuclear weapons in greater detail, noting that they could be used in case of a massive air attack. The new phrasing holds the door open to a potential nuclear response to any aerial attack -- a deliberate ambiguity intended to make the West more reluctant to allow longer-range strikes.
Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, he and other Kremlin voices have frequently threatened the West with Russia’s nuclear arsenal to discourage it from ramping up support for Kyiv.
Earlier this month, Putin warned the U.S. and other NATO allies that allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied longer-range weapons to hit Russian territory would put Russia and NATO in a direct conflict.
Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.
The driver of a semi was injured and 22 cattle died following a rollover on Highway 39 near Midale, Sask. on Sept. 21.
No damage was reported after an earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island and British Columbia's Lower Mainland on Thursday morning.
A Canadian pharmaceutical company is warning consumers not to use some of its eye drops because of potential microbial growth that may result in eye infections.
A coalition of disability rights groups says it is launching a Charter challenge against a part of Canada's law on medical assistance in dying.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a five-count criminal indictment unsealed on Thursday, becoming the city's first sitting mayor to face criminal charges. Here are some accusations in the indictment, which have not been proven in court.
In her first interview in more than two years, former U.S. first lady Melania Trump said she saw her husband's survival in two attempts on his life as 'miracles' and offered new details about the former president, including his desire to have more children.
Norwegian police have issued an international search request for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that exploded last week, they said on Thursday.
Shots were fired late Thursday near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry, and the army locked down the city center and evacuated it. It wasn’t immediately clear who was shooting or why.
North Korea has likely enriched enough uranium to build a 'double-digit' number of bombs and is making progress in its efforts to develop more powerful and accurate missiles targeting rival South Korea, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have signed a statement aimed at collaborating more on issues ranging from Ukraine to foreign interference.
Despite making up more than 4.5 per cent of Canada’s population, less than one per cent of the country's physicians identify as Indigenous, according to the Canadian Medical Association.
More than 7,000 people with diabetes undergo a leg, foot or toe amputation every year — and the majority of those procedures could have been prevented, the Canadian Institute for Health Information said in a report released Thursday.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen feels 'extremely hopeful' about society's ability to push social media platforms into being safer but for change to come, she says these companies need to be motivated in a new way.
OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati — who has been instrumental in the development of ChatGPT and the artificial intelligence image generator Dall-E — said Wednesday she is leaving the company.
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
A Bridgerton-themed ball in Detroit promised a night of pageantry and elegance. Instead, guests say they feel scammed by the event organizers.
Billionaire Elon Musk's social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ orders and requested its service be reestablished in the country, a source said Thursday.
Switching to an online-only bank more than a decade ago was just another way Jessica Morgan was trying to save money at the time as a new grad.
Regina and John Zdravich left the U.S. for Italy after falling in love with the European country, then unexpectedly found themselves 'homeless.'
Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
Derrick Rose, longtime NBA veteran and former league MVP, announced his decision to retire from professional basketball on Thursday.
Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Ontario's Premier Doug Ford wants to dig Canada's largest city out of its traffic woes.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Sarah McLachlan is returning to her hometown of Halifax in November.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
A man from a small rural Alberta town is making music that makes people laugh.
An Indigenous artist has a buyer-beware warning ahead of Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
An ordinary day on the job delivering mail in East Elmwood quickly turned dramatic for Canada Post letter carrier Jared Plourde. A woman on his route was calling out in distress.
Fire has destroyed a barn and 17,000 plants at a family-owned business in Lower Coverdale, N.B.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
British Columbia NDP leader David Eby has been upstaged by a wasp that flew down his shirt and stung him during a news conference.
A new, temporary, stadium-sized seasonal concert venue is coming to Toronto’s north end, with the capacity to host 50,000 people at one time.
One person is in custody, while another is in the hospital with unknown injuries following what police are calling a 'targeted' shooting in York Region on Thursday morning.
The next steps of what will eventually pop up in the space under the Gardiner Expressway were unveiled on Thursday – and it's being touted as a 'new space for play, shared experiences and regenerative landscape.'
Next month, a group of Indigenous hunters will be taking part in a ceremonial bison hunt in Banff National Park, the first time for the cultural practice in 139 years.
An investigation into stolen vehicles and dangerous driving in Calgary led police to seize weapons, drugs and stolen and fraudulent ID documents.
A wildlife rehabilitation facility in southern Alberta is looking for help after becoming full of injured hawks.
The construction of a project that includes building a tunnel in the area of Wellington and Sparks streets is scheduled to start this October, according to the City of Ottawa.
The Ottawa Mission is grappling with a record-breaking surge in homelessness and food insecurity. In its latest impact report, the shelter revealed the strain on its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.
Housing starts in the month of August dropped by 21 per cent in Ottawa, according to new data released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
A man was arrested on Thursday morning in Saint-Paul-de-Montminy, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, in connection with an assault on the mayor, who had received a brick through his windscreen.
Quebec provincial police have made an arrest in the case of a missing woman from southern Quebec.
Images of a person who robbed a convenience store while armed earlier this month have been released as police have not identified the thief.
Bradley Pierson, founder of Trouvay, helps Canadian police solve cold cases by matching crime scene DNA samples with volunteers’ DNA in databases. He sat down on CTV Morning Live to explain how genetic genealogy works, from finding birth parents to solving crimes.
Two women who evacuated Jasper in July say their lives have been forever changed by the wildfire that burned the community.
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of Halifax teen Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared more than two years ago.
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives announced a financial literacy program Thursday, while Liberal Leader Susan Holt vowed to "transform mental health care," and Green Leader David Coon unveiled an affordable housing plan.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Sussex, N.B., in connection with a counterfeit money investigation in the Sussex area on Sept. 12.
Cat owners are on edge in Winnipeg, as advocates believe someone out there is killing pet cats.
The Town of Winnipeg Beach is without a leader after its mayor resigned Wednesday evening.
A free clinic will allow pet owners to get essential vaccines for their dogs and cats this weekend.
After a lengthy meeting Wednesday night, Regina city council has landed on a location for a permanent emergency shelter.
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.
Region of Waterloo councillors passed a motion to ask the province to reverse its decision to close consumption sites.
Local advocates react to Premier Ford’s comments about encampments
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
A man posing as a lawyer for loved ones involved in a collision stole $28,000 from three Sudbury, Ont., residents in just the past two days.
A 20-year-old from Windsor was arrested for dangerous driving following a collision in Amulree on Wednesday.
Co-operation is the end goal of this exercise, taking place over three days this week at the North Huron fire training grounds.
Following the recovery of millions in stolen classic cars in Lambton County, a 58-year-old man has been charged.
Provincial police will ramp up patrols this weekend in Wasaga Beach, focused on unlawful driving behaviours and vehicles with illegal modifications, in response to a possible car rally in another region roughly 235 kilometres.
Two people were hospitalized following a collision in Angus Thursday morning.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a “wanted fugitive”, wanted on multiple warrants in Ontario.
Victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) should soon have more support thanks to a new pilot project launching in Windsor-Essex.
Wondering where the construction is at in the County Road 42 Reconstruction project? The County of Essex has released photos of the ongoing work, providing community members some insight.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
A Cardston, Alta., woman is $1 million richer after a Lotto Max draw in early August.
Alberta's Chief Mountain border crossing will soon close for the season.
It's been a decade since the signing of the Buffalo Treaty helped promote buffalo conservation among Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.
A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay on Thursday morning.
Every other day, Derek Moonias drives 15 minutes to the airport in Neskantaga First Nation and fills his pickup truck with cases of bottled water flown in on the dime of the federal government.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's defence lawyer continued her cross-examination of the complainant in his sexual assault trial in a northeastern Ontario court today, where he has pleaded not guilty.
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
