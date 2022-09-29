Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of the 30-member-countries organization as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.

Kremlin gets ready to annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russia on Friday will formally annex parts of Ukraine where separation 'referendums' received approval, the Kremlin's spokesman said, confirming the expectations of Ukrainian and Western officials who have denounced the Moscow-managed votes as illegal, forced and rigged.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social