Kremlin expects U.S. to pull out of INF treaty in coming days
The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, center, is seen in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 5:55AM EST
MOSCOW -- The Kremlin says it is expecting the United States to officially notify it of its withdrawal from a key security treaty in the coming days.
The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty between Russia and the U.S. has been a cornerstone of arms control since the Cold War, and President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle it have raised fears of a new arms race.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday that it is expecting "with much regret" to receive an official notification of the U.S. withdrawal from the INF treaty in the coming days.
Trump announced his plans to pull out of the treaty last year, blaming Russia for violating it.
Peskov on Friday lamented that Washington has been "unwilling to hold any substantial talks" with Moscow to save the treaty.
