Kremlin declines comment after deadly shootout at Russia's largest online retailer

Police investigating sudden death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge, Ont.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
The Kremlin on Monday said it did not want to comment on a deadly shootout last week at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries.
Two people were killed in the shooting just a few blocks away from the Kremlin, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Seven others were wounded, including police officers, and dozens were detained.
The dispute centers around Tatyana Bakalchuk - Wildberries' founder and majority shareholder, and Russia's richest woman - and her decision to merge the company with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group.
Bakalchuk's estranged husband, Vladislav Bakalchuk, opposed the merger and said that his efforts to speak to Tatyana were ignored.
Each side blamed the other for the shooting incident. Vladislav, who said he had arrived at the office with peaceful intentions, was detained for 48 hours last week.
Tatyana, who previously said she had filed for divorce, said on Monday she was reverting to using her maiden name, Kim.
The Kremlin said in July that the merger had won President Vladimir Putin's backing, but that it had not interfered in the process and would not do so.
"We do not think it is for us to comment on this topic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "These events are now being investigated. This is being dealt with by law enforcement.
"The actual process of merging companies is also outside our remit. These are business processes that do not require us to comment."
Forbes Russia reported in June that Maxim Oreshkin, deputy head of the presidential administration, had been appointed to oversee the deal's implementation, citing a letter.
(Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Trevelyan)
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
The Israeli military says it has carried out a targeted strike in Beirut. It did not give details.
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fibre for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in upcoming days with it moving north toward the U.S., weather forecasters said.
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. last week has been found safe, police said Sunday evening.
Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced its latest Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin – made entirely from gold sourced from a single mine in northern Ontario
Ontario's police watchdog has decided there are no grounds to believe Sudbury police committed a crime during a difficult arrest in May where the suspect's neck was broken.
The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump at a golf course in Florida left behind a note saying that he intended to kill the former president and maintained in his car a handwritten list of dates and venues where Trump was to appear, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.
Japan said its warplanes used flares to warn a Russian reconnaissance aircraft to leave northern Japanese airspace on Monday.
Erik Menendez is slamming the 'dishonest portrayal' of his life in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erick Menendez Story.'
The 2024 U.S. presidential election continues to be the closest of the century. In fact, it is the closest race for the White House in the past 60 years.
The co-founder of the company that owned the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic said Monday the company zeroed in on the use of carbon fibre for the doomed vessel because the company wanted a lightweight, less costly submersible that did not need to be tethered to an expensive mother ship.
Authorities have reported no arrests after a weekend mass shooting killed four people and left 17 others injured in what police described as a targeted 'hit' by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.
Justin Trudeau will turn his focus to the ongoing crises in Haiti as he speaks with some world leaders Monday ahead of the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told delegates at the United Nations the world is at a global inflection point, having a choice between walking away from multilateralism or setting differences aside to confront serious global challenges.
The prime minister's official itinerary says the interview will be shot during his trip to New York, where he is meeting with other world leaders ahead of the 78th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly.
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
Nearly 30,000 suspected mpox cases have been reported in Africa so far this year, most of them in Democratic Republic of Congo where tests have run out, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed Monday in Kazakhstan, ending a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
If something looks too good to be true, it might be. That's the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.
The owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant said Friday that it plans to restart the reactor under a 20-year agreement that calls for tech giant Microsoft to buy the power to supply its data centers with carbon-free energy.
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest last week and the unsealing of an indictment against him.
Tim Burton's legacy sequel to the 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for a third
Ian Rosen is at ease wandering all four floors of the flagship Harry Rosen store his late grandfather started and his father built upon, but it's the lower level where he's really at home.
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
Are you struggling to create a budget that fits your life and schedule? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some simple budgeting methods and offer some tips to help you create, and follow, a budget plan.
One simple action involving your smartphone could help improve your mental health at work, according to a new study.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Finally, an emoji to represent us all is coming soon: An exhausted face with bags under its eyes.
The Toronto Raptors are planning to retire Vince Carter's jersey next month, sources tell TSN.
The Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken both finished with 81 points last year in the Western Conference and missed the NHL playoffs by 17 points.
After Sunday's loss, the White Sox are 36-120 with six regular-season games to go in 2024.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday will propose a ban on the sale or import of smart vehicles that use specific Chinese or Russian technology because of national security concerns, according to U.S. officials.
Unifor says workers at General Motors' CAMI assembly plant and battery facility in southwestern Ontario have ratified a new collective agreement.
General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for 38,000 vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, Transport Canada reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
A sea lion swam free after a rescue team disentangled it near Vancouver Island earlier this week.
A Nova Scotian YouTuber has launched a mini-truck bookmobile.
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
More than 800 BC Hydro customers were without electricity Monday morning after a car struck a utility pole in Ladner, B.C., and rolled over into a farm field.
Crime and street disorder have become a key political issue in British Columbia amid a series of violent stranger attacks and other public safety incidents. Here are some of events that have made the issue prominent with the public.
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. last week has been found safe, police said Sunday evening.
A new charter challenge set to get underway on Monday will test the constitutionality of a controversial Ontario law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing or face a $400-per-day charge if they refuse.
Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.
Some wet weather is in the forecast this week for Toronto after an extended bout of dry conditions in the city.
Before influencers on social media, Canada’s Jeanne Beker was bringing the world of high fashion down to earth and as Calgary’s Glenbow Museum gets a major make-over, it will include a new exhibition showcasing the pop culture icon.
Premier Danielle Smith on Monday is expected to make an address at the Future of Energy Summit in Banff, a meeting of energy industry leaders from around the world.
After winning two gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Paris, a Canadian swimmer is on top of the podium again.
Ottawa Police are investigating a Sunday late night shooting which sent one person to hospital.
Health officials across Ontario are warning of a significant spike in cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough.
Ottawa paramedics say one man is in critical condition after a stabbing in the village of Metcalfe.
There are 'no restrictions' on the right to receive health services in Quebec for English speakers, according to a new clarification document issued by the Quebec Health Ministry on Monday.
The family of a Quebec man killed by police in 2017 is calling on the province's justice minister to order an independent investigation after the Crown declined to charge the officers involved.
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt will lay off 1,600 employees in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce, as it seeks to 'concentrate all energy and investment on (its) core business' amid financial difficulties.
Charges are pending against a driver who was headed the wrong way before a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning, police say.
Police are investigating a shooting in central Edmonton on Sunday.
Summer's over, but we're not done with heat just yet.
Two people from Charlottetown are dead and a third person is injured after a minivan collided with a truck in Melrose, N.B., Sunday afternoon.
A woman is dead and a man is injured after they were hit by a truck in Glace Bay, N.S., Saturday night.
The autumnal equinox occurred at 9:43 a.m. Sunday for the Maritimes, which was appropriate as a more typical “fall feel” returned to the air in contrast to the late summer heat of much of last week.
A six-year-old boy from northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since last Wednesday has been found dead.
A 26-year-old man wanted by police for two months in connection with the homicide of a woman found in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building has been arrested.
A commercial area just outside of Winnipeg near McGillivray Boulevard will be under a boil water advisory starting late Tuesday.
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
Police responded to the area of Beverly Street and Dundas Street North around 6 a.m. Monday for a report of a missing two-year-old boy.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a business located near Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police have laid charges against a Woodstock man after he allegedly head-butted an officer during an arrest.
Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse on Monday morning.
More than a year after the Government of Saskatchewan introduced the pronoun policy, the constitutionality of it continues to be questioned.
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
Sudbury police are investigating after two men required medical attention for stab wounds following an altercation with a group in the downtown area.
Luis Armando Albino was six years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, Calif., park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Police have laid charges against a Woodstock man after he allegedly head-butted an officer during an arrest.
Two people have been arrested following a suspicious death investigation in London. As previously reported, it was around 6 p.m. on Friday when first responders were called to Kathleen avenue for a "check welfare investigation."
In early August, Gord Leaman proudly put up a billboard on his front lawn that says "Screw Trudeau, Screw Singh, Capitalism not Socialism, and White Lives Matter."
Police in Barrie are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store over the weekend that resulted in significant damage.
Illegal dumping has become an issue in the small township south of Shelburne.
York Regional Police investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a Newmarket massage therapist say a second complainant has come forward with similar allegations.
Windsor police arrested two suspects after seizing numerous illegal firearms and recovered three stolen motorcycles.
Windsor city councillors have voted to send a second letter to the federal government — including input from city police and fire officials, the University of Windsor, the local health unit and Canada Border Services Agency — raising serious concerns about the transportation of hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.
University of Windsor president Robert Gordon is retiring at the end of the academic year.
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
A Medicine Hat man faces charges after police say they found him in possession of drugs and a .22-calibre pen gun.
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
The sexual assault trial for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to begin in northern Ontario this week, following a jury selection process.
This week marks the first full week of winter and with that, a sad ending to being summer tourists. Officials with Indigenous Tourism Ontario however say it was a banner summer for operators in the province.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced its latest Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin – made entirely from gold sourced from a single mine in northern Ontario
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.