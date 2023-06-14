Kosovo says 3 border police officers 'kidnapped' by Serbia; Belgrade says they crossed illegally

Kosovo Serbs block the street near the municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, June 5, 2023. Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs a week ago left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — and more than 50 demonstrators injured. The injuries the soldiers suffered included fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices. (AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic) Kosovo Serbs block the street near the municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, June 5, 2023. Violent clashes with ethnic Serbs a week ago left 30 international soldiers — 11 Italians and 19 Hungarians — and more than 50 demonstrators injured. The injuries the soldiers suffered included fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices. (AP Photo/Dejan Simicevic)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel

Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.

'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst

Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social