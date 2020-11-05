Advertisement
Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges
In this Wednesday Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on in Kosovo capital Pristina. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)
PRISTINA, KOSOVO -- Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia in the 1990s, resigned on Thursday in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague.
Thaci announced his resignation at a news conference on Thursday in Pristina, Kosovo's capital. He said he was taking the step "to protect the integrity of the presidency of Kosovo."
Thaci was indicted by a Kosovo court based in The Hague which was set up to try alleged crimes of former ethnic Albanian rebel leaders.
A spokesman for the prosecutor in The Hague told The Associated Press that he had no comment on Thaci's announcement.