Koreas, U.S.-led UN Command discuss disarming border area
FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, two South Korean soldiers, center and left, and U.S. soldier, right, stand in the southern side during a press tour at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 10:09PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North and South Korea and the U.S.-led United Nations Command are meeting to discuss efforts to disarm a military zone the rivals control within their shared border under a peace agreement between the Koreas.
South Korea's Defence Ministry said that Tuesday's talks at the Panmunjom border village mark the first meeting between the Koreas and the U.N. Command to discuss ways to demilitarize the village's Joint Security Area.
The Korean militaries in past weeks have been clearing mines from the area following a broad agreement meant to reduce military tensions that was forged between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their summit last month.
The Koreas also agreed to withdraw guard posts and firearms once the demining is complete.