

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North and South Korea and the U.S.-led United Nations Command are meeting to discuss efforts to disarm a military zone the rivals control within their shared border under a peace agreement between the Koreas.

South Korea's Defence Ministry said that Tuesday's talks at the Panmunjom border village mark the first meeting between the Koreas and the U.N. Command to discuss ways to demilitarize the village's Joint Security Area.

The Korean militaries in past weeks have been clearing mines from the area following a broad agreement meant to reduce military tensions that was forged between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their summit last month.

The Koreas also agreed to withdraw guard posts and firearms once the demining is complete.