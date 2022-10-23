Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe.
The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
Photos it released showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn't give details on the damage.
"All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel," the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.
The Airbus A330 from Incheon, South Korea, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt, Korean Air Lines Co. said in a statement.
It said all passengers evacuated on the plane's escape slides.
The airline said it's trying to find the cause of the incident.
At least four incoming flights were diverted to Manila and a nearby airport, the Philippine aviation agency said.
------
This story has been corrected to show the plane overshot the runway late Sunday, not early Monday.
Brazilian politician fires rifle, throws grenades at police as they attempt to arrest him
A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.
Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a 'circus' and 'food fight' as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice-chair said Sunday.
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
'No further risk to public safety': Toronto Island Airport reopens after suspicious package probe
Toronto police say they're confident there is "no further risk to public safety" after a suspicious package found attached to a bicycle late Saturday afternoon at the Island Airport’s Ferry Terminal.
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
Residents waiting on freight after N.W.T. cancels annual barge to Sachs Harbour
The N.W.T. government announced late last week it was cancelling the annual barge delivery to Sachs Harbour due to bad weather and a late start to the sailing season because of climate change, delayed buoy placement, and flooding in Hay River and Inuvik this spring.
Brazilian politician fires rifle, throws grenades at police as they attempt to arrest him
A Brazilian politician attacked federal police officers seeking to arrest him in his home on Sunday, prompting an hours-long siege that caused alarm and a scramble for a response at the highest level of government.
Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a 'circus' and 'food fight' as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice-chair said Sunday.
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened animosities over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
-
The WHO says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but is Canada on the right track?
Last month, the World Health Organization recommended that countries continue their fight against COVID-19 by focusing resources on vaccination, implementing infection control measures and building community trust in order to end the pandemic. But is Canada doing enough?
-
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
Research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
'Black Adam,' with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with US$67M
Warner Bros.' 'Black Adam' opened with an estimated US$67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen.
-
Zac Brown Band says Vancouver show cancelled after crew members turned away at border
The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.
-
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
U.S. companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. Chipotle is one of more than a dozen companies that have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade.
-
How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands
Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.
-
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
Research published Monday found a connection between using certain hair straighteners, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, and an increased risk of uterine cancer -- the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. The association between hair-straightening products and uterine cancer cases was most pronounced for Black women.
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
-
The American teenage figure skating phenomenon making history
American teenager Ilia Malinin landed the second ever quadruple axel in competition on Saturday without so much as a wobble. Competing at Skate America, the 17-year-old's historic free skate secured him the gold medal in his senior Grand Prix debut as he became the youngest men's champion in the event's history.
-
CF Montreal suffers 3-1 loss to defending champ New York City FC in MLS Cup playoffs
Montreal CF has been eliminated from the playoffs after a 3-1 loss to New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Association semifinals.
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.