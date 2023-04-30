Known for laughs, White House Correspondents' dinner spotlights risks to journalism

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for "The Daily Show," after he spoke during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, on April 29, 2023. John F. Lansing, President and CEO of NPR, stands at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for "The Daily Show," after he spoke during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, on April 29, 2023. John F. Lansing, President and CEO of NPR, stands at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social