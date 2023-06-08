Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
An attacker with a knife wounded children and adults in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was quickly arrested, France's interior ministry said.
Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the lakeside town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.
"Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy," he tweeted.
An Interior Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak about the developing situation, said four children and two adults were wounded. The official cautioned that the number of wounded could evolve because the full details weren't yet clear. The official said he had no details about the gravity of the injuries.
A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack "abominable."
In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of American firefighters arrive in Canada to help battle wildfires
Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada to help battle wildfires and more are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Can face masks help protect you from wildfire smoke? Health expert explains
An official recommendation to wear a mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is being echoed by health experts as plumes of smoke make their way across parts of Canada, causing poor air quality.
Here's how major cities in Canada and the U.S. look blanketed by wildfire smoke
Photos show smoke-filled skies in cities across Canada and the U.S. as air quality warnings were issued in wake of the hundreds of wildfires from Quebec and Ontario.
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five reported dead in Russian-occupied city
Five residents of a Russian-occupied city next to a breached dam have died in massive flooding triggered by the catastrophe, its Kremlin-appointed mayor said Thursday, the first official report of deaths from one of the largest environmental crises since Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago.
RBC Canadian Open teeing off amid controversy in golf world
Some of the world's top players are teeing off at the RBC Canadian Open today amid the hotly debated LIV Golf-PGA Tour controversy that shook the golf world this week.
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
opinion | Eight takeaways from Prince Harry's seven hours on the witness stand
It's been a busy, tumultuous few days for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as he took his place on the witness stand in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Here are royal commentator Afua Hagan's top takeaways from his two-day grilling.
Bank of Canada ends pause on hikes, raises policy rate by 25 basis points
The Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent on Wednesday, its first increase since pausing hikes in January.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Canada
-
Hundreds of American firefighters arrive in Canada to help battle wildfires
Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada to help battle wildfires and more are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
B.C. First Nation buys back 140-year-old robe, paying almost $40K to bring it home
A man who helped return a 140-year-old Tlingit robe to the British Columbia First Nation where it was created says it's as if the regalia called out to its people and they are bringing it home.
-
Ontario man charged with first-degree murder in killing of Claudia Iacono outside Montreal salon
An Ontario man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Bisexual women 3 times more likely to attempt suicide compared to straight women: Canadian study
In the first study of its kind to tie survey data to health records, researchers found that bisexual women were three times more likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual women.
-
Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation
Thousands of Canadians have had to leave their homes in several provinces over the last few weeks due to forest fires. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect your property, both prior to an evacuation and during.
World
-
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
An attacker with a knife wounded children and adults in a town in the Alps on Thursday before he was quickly arrested, France's interior ministry said.
-
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five reported dead in Russian-occupied city
Five residents of a Russian-occupied city next to a breached dam have died in massive flooding triggered by the catastrophe, its Kremlin-appointed mayor said Thursday, the first official report of deaths from one of the largest environmental crises since Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago.
-
Afghan women protest for human rights and against the Taliban through dance
In a courageous display of resistance, a group of Afghan women activists danced in Kabul as a form of protest in a country where women are banned from attending school, work and even going to parks.
-
Activist: Kidnapping, killings of call centre workers in Mexico has been happening for years
A missing-persons activist in western Mexico said Wednesday that call center workers have been going missing in Mexico since at least 2017, and that authorities have done little to solve the cases.
-
Mexico foreign minister's departure primed to spark more resignations
More top officials could soon follow the foreign minister in quitting to compete for the presidency, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, as the race to succeed him begins to thin out the government.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.
Politics
-
Canadians more likely to support foreign interference inquiry than hearings: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to support a formal inquiry into foreign interference, as opposed to public hearings, according to new polling from Nanos Research for CTV News.
-
Canada marks Clean Air Day with worst air quality in the world, as feds consider disaster response agency
Hazy skies tinged with an eery yellow glow greeted millions of Canadians in Quebec and Ontario again Wednesday as the smoke from hundreds of wildfires continued to cause air quality warnings in Canada's most populated corridor. In a bizarre twist of fate, on a day when air quality was among the worst the country has ever seen, it was national Clean Air Day in Canada.
-
Trudeau shows no interest in compromising with Meta, Google over online news bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal bill that would make them pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.
Health
-
'Very, very hard to breathe': Experts call wildfires a 'major public health concern' for Canada
As forest fires rage across the country, experts are sounding the alarm over the physical and psychological impacts of the wildfires and saying that they pose a serious public health issue, which individuals and governments need to acknowledge and act upon.
-
Sleep, don't scroll: Tips to avoid sleep procrastination
Being a 'sleep procrastinator' might not only make you grumpy the next day, it can put your health at risk. A sleep expert shares tips for making sure bedtime is shut-eye time.
-
Honolulu police: 2 dead after suspected mass overdose of fentanyl
Two people died in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose over the weekend involving five people in a hotel room in the Hawaii tourist mecca of Waikiki.
Sci-Tech
-
See early stars form in a galaxy 20 million light-years away
The James Webb Space Telescope set its sights on a galaxy 20 million light-years away, capturing a dazzling star-forming galaxy in images streaked with the signature of passing asteroids.
-
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.
-
George Orwell’s 'Animal Farm' to be published as AI-powered 'living book'
As artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT offer new tools for creativity and content creation, one company is using AI-powered software in tandem with classic literature in a way you might not expect.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David" was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.
-
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
-
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicks off new show on Twitter
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by the network following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
-
Stock market today: S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
In a good month, Celina Chanthanouvong has about US$200 left after rent, groceries and car insurance. That doesn't factor in her student loans, which have been on hold since the start of the pandemic and are estimated to cost US$300 a month. The pause in repayment has been a lifeline keeping the 25-year-old afloat.
Lifestyle
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Montana became the first state in the U.S. to enact a complete ban on TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.
-
June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up
Years ago, when my now-grown daughter Justine was a toddler, we visited a U-pick farm where she plucked plump, ripe strawberries from a field of sprawling plants. Some made it into the basket on that sunny June day; others went directly into her mouth.
Sports
-
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
With the stench of smoke permeating Yankee Stadium and wafting through its walkways, Major League Baseball postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.
-
RBC Canadian Open teeing off amid controversy in golf world
Some of the world's top players are teeing off at the RBC Canadian Open today amid the hotly debated LIV Golf-PGA Tour controversy that shook the golf world this week.
-
Texas homecoming for Griner in WNBA star's 1st game there since Russian release
Brittney Griner had a Texas homecoming, in private, out at dinner and on the court with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA star's home state six months after her release from a Russian prison.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Tuesday formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain's government.