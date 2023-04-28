King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
The King was presented with the RCMP horse called Noble, a 7-year-old, 16.2-hands-high black mare, which arrived in the U.K. in March.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme also presented the King with a special commemorative RCMP Officer’s sword at the ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.
High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Ralph Goodale, also joined the King for the ceremony, which commemorates the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
King Charles was greeted with a Royal Salute from four mounted members of the RCMP, who travelled to the U.K. to participate in the coronation procession.
The sword has been designed to mark the 150th anniversary, and features four Force crests, maple leaves representing the provinces and territories of Canada and the RCMP battle honours. It also features the cypher and coat of arms of King Charles and RCMP 150th anniversary elements.
The monarchy and the RCMP have had a long, close relationship, dating back to 1897 when a contingent of the North-West Mounted Police participated in Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee procession in London.
King Edward VII gave them the royal title in 1904 and they’ve taken part in every Coronation since.
King Charles III, second left, is officially presented with 'Noble', a horse given to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) earlier this year, as he formally accepts the role of Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP during a ceremony in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, England, Friday April 28, 2023. (Andrew Matthews, Pool Photo via AP)
The King, as Prince of Wales, took on the role of honorary RCMP commissioner in 2012 during a visit to Depot Division in Regina, Sask.
This followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the first person to take on the role as Commissioner-in-Chief, in celebration of her Diamond Jubilee.
The RCMP is sending five of its Musical Ride members to ride ahead of the King and Queen Consort Camilla. These Mounties will be on horses from the Royal Mews, which were previously gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II. The Mounties gifted the Queen eight horses over the course of her reign.
The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
WATCH | Cow on the loose in Chicago suburb after school prank goes wrong
A steer was spotted running around a Chicago suburb after a high school prank went awry on Thursday.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Canada
-
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that one of the men convicted in a 2007 gangland murder should have the chance to provide evidence related to allegations of police misconduct and treatment in solitary confinement.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
Mechanical issue in Canadian plane delays Sudan airlift, as Turkish plane shot at
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane that has since been resolved.
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Canada urges UN to include women in looming talks that could give Taliban legitimacy
Canada says the United Nations' controversial move to enter dialogue with the Taliban must include women, as the organization mulls recognizing the terrorist group as the government of Afghanistan.
World
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks soon: TASS
Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold talks in the near future on a peace deal to try to settle their long-running differences, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the secretary of Armenia's Security Council as saying.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
-
Motorcycle suicide bomber launches Pakistan attack, at least three soldiers killed
A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up as militants attacked a temporary military camp in northwest Pakistan and at least three soldiers were killed, security officials and the army said on Friday.
-
A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
Friends and loved ones of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour are asking for help figuring out who gunned down the charismatic pastor-politician outside her Sayreville home on Feb. 1. The case is reverberating from New Jersey to West Africa, with touchpoints including politics, religion and money that echo across continents.
-
Scholars defend Polish Holocaust researcher targeted by government
Scholars and historical institutions from around the world are coming to the defence of a Polish researcher who is under fire from her country's authorities after claiming that Poles could have done more to help Jews during the Holocaust.
Politics
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Mechanical issue in Canadian plane delays Sudan airlift, as Turkish plane shot at
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane that has since been resolved.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' " The Late Late Show" to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West controversy in emotional 'Kardashians' Season 3 trailer
The Kardashians have never shied away from addressing the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their (very public) life, and the new Season 3 trailer for their Hulu reality show 'The Kardashians' demonstrates exactly that -- with hints at what's to come.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Wrexham: An intoxicating tale of Hollywood glamour and sporting romance
In an often brutal and bleak world, the recent resurgence of Wrexham, the city as well as the soccer club, lifts the soul. Tourists smile when asked for their thoughts on this small industrial city near the English-Welsh border, brought to the world's attention by the soccer club's owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.