King Charles shrieked at shrink wrap and other things we didn't know about him

From his shrink wrap shock to his obsession with luxury, King Charles III's personal life seems to be filled with surprises, that’s according to a new book by biographer Tom Bower.

Bower, who has also written unauthorized biographies for the likes of Tony Blair and Richard Branson, says he has interviewed more than 120 people for his new book entitled “Rebel Prince.” These insights provide a fresh perspective on the King's character, going beyond his public persona and official duties, as well as revealing Charles’ apparent struggles with his own public popularity.

One of the most surprising revelations in “Rebel Prince,” is King Charles III having a bizarre encounter with shrink wrap.

The incident occurred when the then-Prince of Wales walked into a dining room and was confronted with food covered in this transparent plastic wrap. His reaction was reportedly quite dramatic.

Bower writes that Charles "shrieked" upon seeing the cling film, clearly taken aback by its presence. Queen Camilla, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall, quickly came to her husband's aid. Hearing the commotion, she rushed into the room to find Charles pointing at the food in confusion. When he asked, "What's this?" Camilla calmly replied, “It's cling film, darling.”

While not explicitly mentioned, we can imagine the amusement this incident must have caused among the royal staff.

The idea of a grown man, let alone the future King of the United Kingdom, being unfamiliar with such a common household item likely provided a moment of hilarity in the often-formal atmosphere of royal residences. This anecdote also sheds light on King Charles III's disconnect from ordinary life experiences, a trait that has been the subject of much discussion in royal circles.

Our present monarch is supposedly fond of extravagance, the writer also asserted. He claimed that Charles embarked on a £18,916 (C$34,110) royal train trip from Highgrove to Penrith, merely to visit a local pub. The prince also allegedly grumbled about not flying first class to Hong Kong, and purportedly wrote in his diary: "It took me a while to grasp ... that this wasn't first class (!) though I was puzzled why the seat felt so uncomfortable. Such is the decline of Empire, I mused to myself."

King Charles III's daily routine is filled with many intriguing quirks that offer a glimpse into his unique personality. Here are some more of the King’s eccentricities you may not know about:

Toothpaste squeezing ritual

One of the most peculiar habits attributed to King Charles involves his morning teeth-brushing routine. It's said that he has his valet squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every day.

This level of precision is reportedly ensured by using a special cloth ruler to measure the toothpaste. While this claim has been disputed by some former royal staff members, it continues to fascinate royal watchers and highlights the attention to detail often associated with the King.

Dressing assistance

The monarch's dressing routine is another area that may be of interest. Unlike most people, King Charles reportedly requires assistance with various aspects of his daily attire. This includes having his shoelaces pressed and his pyjamas ironed to perfection.

King Charles's breakfast preferences are equally precise. His morning meal tray is said to be meticulously arranged, with specific requirements for the placement of items.

This includes having three chilled balls of butter, toast served on a silver rack, and a cup and saucer positioned just so. The King is also known to enjoy seasonal fruit, particularly plums, with very specific instructions on how they should be presented.

Unconventional travel essentials

King Charles III's travel habits have become a subject of fascination. One of the most unusual items the King reportedly takes on his travels is a custom-made toilet seat. While Buckingham Palace has denied these claims, the story continues to circulate.

In another revelation, albeit a more touching one, it's been reported that King Charles still travels with his beloved childhood teddy bear, affectionately named Winston. The teddy bear, which has been with him since he was a young boy, is said to provide comfort and a sense of familiarity during his travels

King Charles III's culinary preferences are well-known, and his travel arrangements reflect this. He often brings along his personal chef to ensure his meals meet his exacting standards. Mark Flanagan LVO, the Royal Chef, heads a team of more than 50 people and has the responsibility to oversee all meals for the royal household. This arrangement allows the King to maintain his preferred diet and enjoy familiar flavours, even when he's far from home.

King Charles III meets business owners, during a visit to Talbot Yard, in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, England, Wednesday April 5, 2023. (James Glossop/Pool Photo via AP)

Environmental quirks and passions

King Charles III's commitment to environmental causes has been a defining aspect of his public life for decades. His passion for sustainability and conservation has led to some unique habits. In a revelation that raised eyebrows, King Charles III admitted in 1986 that he talks to plants.

While this quirk initially attracted mockery, recent studies suggest that sound may indeed have an effect on plant growth.

Perhaps one of the most eccentric examples of King Charles III's environmental passion is his vintage Aston Martin, which has been modified to run on a unique fuel blend. The car now operates on bioethanol made from surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese-making process.

This innovative approach to sustainable transport highlights the King's commitment to finding creative solutions to environmental challenges, even if they're not always practical on a larger scale.

Then-Prince Charles, right, waves as he leaves his official residence Clarence House in London in his vintage Aston Martin with an unidentified driver, Saturday, April 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)