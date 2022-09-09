King Charles III to give first televised address at Buckingham Palace as monarch -- how to watch

King Charles III will speak to the public in a televised address today as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Charles travelled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London earlier Friday to help with preparations for the state funeral, and begin his first full day of constitutional duties as the new King.

He arrived at Buckingham Palace with Camilla, now Queen Consort, and greeted crowds of mourners, as some shouted, ‘God Save the King.’

The King was also expected to have his first meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, and confirm details about the mourning period in Britain.

