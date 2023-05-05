King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III surprised a crowd of fans Friday assembled outside Buckingham Palace who had begun gathering a day ahead of his coronation.
The king, his eldest son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Kate, stopped for a walkabout to shake hands and speak briefly with the adoring throng.
Many of those in the crowd planned to spend Friday night hoping for a prime perch for the procession Saturday, with a view of the newly crowned monarch and Camilla, his wife, waving from the balcony of the palace after returning from the ceremony.
The stop was made after a luncheon that followed the final rehearsal for the service at Westminster Abbey.
The crowd outside the palace has been growing over the week, with people from many parts of the world assembling to witness the crowning of the latest British monarch in a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.
On Thursday, William and Kate took a subway train and visited a pub in Soho as part of the lead-up to the coronation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman killed eight people and wounded 14 in two villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting at a school a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Pranksters mow a symmetrical, giant penis in lawn of King Charles coronation party site
A large penis has been mowed in the lawn of a King Charles coronation party site just days before the big day and the massive appendage is hard to miss.
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III surprised a crowd of fans Friday assembled outside Buckingham Palace who had begun gathering a day ahead of his coronation.
Canada
-
Thermosphere and Mastercraft ceiling-mounted garage heaters recalled due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
-
Feasibility study complete into search of Winnipeg landfill for women's remains
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
'There was so much destruction': Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
-
Nova Scotia Power says elver poaching forced shutdown of hydro dam for three weeks
Nova Scotia Power says it was forced to shut down a small hydroelectric dam last month because of unauthorized fishing for baby eels.
World
-
Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment
The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in protest Friday after a former Russian official suggested that it would be acceptable to assassinate Poland's ambassador to Russia.
-
U.K. Conservatives take battering in key local elections
Britain's Conservative Party endured big losses in early results from local elections being viewed as a test of support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government as a national election approaches. The opposition Labour Party and Liberal Democrats made significant gains.
-
Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing one, injuring 13
A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.
-
Australia PM: U.S. effort to extradite Assange not worth it
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed frustration at the United States' continuing efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange, saying: 'There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration.'
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
-
Ukraine delegate hits Russian at Black Sea summit in Turkiye
Ukrainian and Russian delegates have had to be separated after a scuffle during a meeting of Black Sea countries in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Politics
-
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
-
Liberal party convention set to hear from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jean Chretien
Former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is set to take the stage at the Liberal party convention this evening for a conversation with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up,' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
Entertainment
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon Lightfoot
As word got out of Lightfoot's death Monday, relatives of the ship's crew began reaching out by phone and social media to share stories of the singer-songwriter, whom many referred to as an honorary family member.
Business
-
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.’s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
-
American TurboTax customers to receive cheques for US$141M settlement
Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services -- but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns -- will soon get settlement checks in the mail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Unemployment rate holds steady at 5 per cent for fifth month, labour market resists slowdown
The Canadian labour market is showing no signs of the slowdown the Bank of Canada is hoping for, as the economy added more jobs last month and wage growth outpaced inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
-
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
It's been nearly seven months since Adidas split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and boxes of his popular Yeezy shoes are still piled up in warehouses.
-
Toronto Zoo welcomes critically-endangered baby camel
A camel at the Toronto Zoo is finally over the hump of her 13-month pregnancy.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says
Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player's immediate future with the club when he returns from suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said Friday.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA's best record.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.