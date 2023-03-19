King Charles III marks first Mother's Day since Queen's death

King Charles III has remembered the late Queen on the first Mother's Day in the U.K. since her death.

"To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special day," a tweet on the Royal Family's official account read.

Two images were also posted. One shows the Queen holding a baby Charles in her lap, while another shows Camilla, Queen Consort, standing behind her mother, who died in 1994.

Queen Elizabeth II -- Britain's longest reigning monarch -- died peacefully in September aged 96. Her death set into motion a period of national mourning.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following his mother's death, was formally proclaimed as the United Kingdom's new monarch on September 10.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also marked Mother's Day by sharing two pictures of their family on Instagram.

The first shows the Princess of Wales and her three children sitting in a tree, while the second shows Kate holding her youngest son Prince Louis in her arms.

The photos were captured by photographer Matt Porteous on the family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.