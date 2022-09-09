King Charles III leaves Balmoral for London

LONDON -

King Charles III on his first full day of duties has left Balmoral in Scotland to head to London. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation.

The king spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role. He takes the throne at a time when many Britons are preoccupied with an energy crisis, the soaring cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the fallout from Brexit.

Britain has begun a 10-day mourning period, with bells tolling around the country and 96-gun salutes planned in London -- one for each year of the queen's long life.

------

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

TOKYO -- Hong Kong and its residents are also mourning Queen Elizabeth II. May Lam, who is studying in Japan, said she heard the news in Friday's early hours and was too shocked to go back to sleep.

Lam was born before Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997 and grew up seeing the queen in everyday life, including on stamps and coins. "In my mind or in my memories, Queen Elizabeth was so special," said Lam, who made a two-hour trip to the British Embassy in Tokyo.

Hong Kong was ruled by Britain for 156 years. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice -- in 1975 and in 1986 following a visit to China.

------

LONDON -- The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left many wondering what will happen to British money that bears her image, and whether it would be replaced by portraits of the new King Charles III.

Financial authorities sought to reassure people that there would be no big changes right away, but said little else.

"Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender," the Bank of England said on its website. "A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed."

The Queen was the first monarch to feature on British bank notes after the Treasury gave the central bank permission to use her image for a new 1 pound note issued in 1960.

------

BERLIN -- Germany's president has highlighted Queen Elizabeth II's contribution to healing the wounds left by the Second World War during her long reign.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says that "Britain held out the hand of reconciliation to Germany, and the hand of reconciliation was also the queen's hand."

He says a state visit by the queen to West Germany in 1965 was "one of the most important and powerful symbols" of post-war friendship. "For the young Federal Republic of Germany, this trip was a pricelessly important signal of reconciliation after two disastrous world wars, after the great guilt that my country had heaped upon itself."

------

LONDON -- The head of the Anglican church says the death of Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of enormous change for Britain and the world.

The queen -- who was monarch and supreme governor of the Church of England -- died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says that for many people, "a part of our lives we've taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there."

He says that with her death "there is an enormous shift in the world around us, in how we see it and how we understand ourselves."

------

NEW DELHI -- The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday expressed his deep sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and offered his condolences to her family and the British people.

In a letter to King Charles III, the Dalai Lama said "I remember seeing photographs of her coronation in magazines when I was young in Tibet."

He added that "your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure."

------

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe's longest, called the late Queen Elizabeth II "a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all."

"We shall miss her terribly," Margrethe said in a statement released by the Danish royal household. Elizabeth died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the British throne.

In neighbouring Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf said the British monarch had "an outstanding devotion and sense of duty" and Norway's King Harald said Elizabeth devotedly "accompanied the British people through joys and sorrows, in good times and bad times."

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said Elizabeth "witnessed and shaped history like few others. Her sense of duty and devotion to service are an example to us all."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that "a historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end." While his counterpart in Sweden, Magdalena Andersson said "she has been there, as an admired representative and symbol of Great Britain and as head of state for a range of Commonwealth countries."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called Elizabeth "a unifying figure for her nation and the world. She provided a sense of stability during changing times."

------

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the Royal Family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. "Her death is a great loss to the British people."

The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The queen's death Thursday comes amid tensions between Britain and China over human rights, trade and China's relentless crackdown on free speech and the political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

The Queen's death was a top trending topic on Chinese social media, with many people saying her death marks the end of an era.

------

CANBERRA, Australia -- Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia's head of state and who later became prime minister, came close to tears on Friday in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Turnbull was chair of the Australian Republican Movement in 1999 when Australians voted at a referendum against the nation becoming a republic, severing its constitutional ties to the queen. He was prime minister between 2015 and 2018, during which time the queen gave him a photograph of herself with her husband Prince Philip.

Turnbull's voice trembled as he recalled looking at the photo on Thursday night before he and his wife Lucy Turnbull went to bed with a sense of dread because of news from Buckingham Palace of the queen's failing health.

"I took the portrait of the queen out and set it up and we just thought, 'What an amazing life. What amazing leadership,"' Turnbull told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"It's the end of an era and let's hope that the future, after the queen's passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown," Turnbull added.

------

TORONTO -- Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his concert in Toronto on Thursday night, saying he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone.

"She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring," John said.

"I feel very sad that that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace," he said. "I'm glad she's at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard."

The singer-songwriter then performed his 1974 track "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

John was knighted by the queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana. Prince Charles also anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year.

John's concert was part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, billed as his final tour.

------

Condolences poured in from around the world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mourned the Queen as the only only reigning monarch most Australians have known and the only one to ever to visit their country.

"And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change," he said. "Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm."

The British monarch is Australia's official head of state, although these days the role is considered primarily ceremonial.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed the condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, and his wife, Jill Biden, brought a bouquet of flowers. The president was overheard telling embassy staff, "We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady."

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the queen's "immutable moral authority," her intimate knowledge of and the stability she brought "across the fluctuations and upheavals of politics, a permanence with the scent of eternity."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who announced this year the British commonwealth intended to become fully independent, said: "We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign."

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Queen Elizabeth II was "the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom" and that her passing was greatly mourned by everyone in the city-state.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro decreed three days of mourning and tweeted that she "wasn't the queen for the British only; she was a queen for all of us."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted their condolences, and Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah mourned the queen on Facebook as "a towering figure" dedicated to serving the people of the U.K. and the Commonwealth.

--------

The foreign affairs minister for Myanmar's National Unity Government, an underground parallel government spearheading the fight for democracy in Myanmar against its military-led government, posted her condolences on Twitter.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of @NUGMyanmar and the people of Myanmar, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," wrote Zin Mar Aung.

Myanmar, then called Burma, gained independence from British colonial rule in 1948.

--------

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia have offered their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Statements carried early Friday in Saudi state media quoted King Salman as saying that Queen Elizabeth was "a model of leadership that will be immortalized in the history."

He added: "We recall with appreciation the efforts of the deceased in consolidating the friendship and cooperation relations between our two friendly countries, as well as the high international status that Her Majesty enjoyed throughout the decades during which she acceded to the throne of your friendly country."

His young son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, similarly offered his condolences, saying that the Queen was "an example of wisdom, love and peace."

He added: "The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign."

------

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Under New Zealand's constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand's monarch and head of state.

"The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways," Ardern said. "Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved."

Ardern said the Queen was an extraordinary woman who she'd remember for her laughter. Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.

"Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others. And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Ardern said New Zealand had moved into a period of official mourning, and would hold a state memorial service after the official funeral in Britain.

--------

LONDON -- Several sporting events in Britain were called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The BMW PGA Championship golf event immediately suspended play Thursday and the course and practice facilities will be closed Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday's play in the second test between England and South Africa at the Oval would not take place.

Horse racing meetings in Britain were suspended on Thursday night and Friday, and domestic rugby matches in England and Scotland were called off on Thursday and games will not be played over the weekend, either.

Friday's stage in cycling's Tour of Britain was cancelled, with a decision on the final two stages over the weekend to be taken in due course.

In New York, a moment of silence was held before the U.S. Open women's semifinals Thursday night. "We would like to pause to remember Queen Elizabeth II," the stadium announcer said. "Our thoughts are with the people today of the United Kingdom. Remember to be part of us in a second of silence."

------

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE:

