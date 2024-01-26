King Charles III hospitalized for operation to correct enlarged prostate

Measles cases soar abroad but are rare in Canada, for now
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said, confirming a pre-planned treatment that was announced last week.
The 75-year-old monarch will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales, his daughter-in-law, is recovering from abdominal surgery. The king visited Kate at the hospital after he arrived.
"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment," the palace said. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week."
Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure.
The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.
The palace said the king was "delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."
The prostate is a small gland that surrounds the urethra -- the tube that carries urine out of the body. An enlarged prostate can put pressure on the urethra and make it more difficult to urinate.
Britain's National Health Service recommends that men see their doctors if they notice any problems with, or changes in, their usual pattern of urination. Surgery is usually only recommended when a patient experiences moderate to severe symptoms that don't respond to medicine.
Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50, and normally it isn't a serious health threat, the NHS says.
"The risk of prostate cancer is no greater for men with an enlarged prostate than it is for men without an enlarged prostate," the agency says on its website.
News of the king's treatment came amid a flurry of royal medical news over the past 10 days.
The Princess of Wales' office at Kensington Palace said on Jan. 16 that the princess had undergone planned abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition. The palace didn't provide further details but said her condition wasn't cancerous.
The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, is the wife of Prince William, the heir to the throne. She is on day 11 of her hospital stay and is expected to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks, the palace says.
Though she is physically active and has generally experienced good health, Kate was hospitalized with severe morning sickness when she was pregnant.
Soon after Kate was hospitalized last week, the Duchess of York was diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during treatment for breast cancer. The melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.
The duchess, 64, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was once a favourite target of Britain's tabloids. The former Sarah Ferguson, often called by her nickname, "Fergie," has written a number of children's books, as well as a historical romance for adults.
While it is somewhat unusual for members of the royal family to release details about their health, the announcements about Charles and Kate's conditions were seen as a way to avoid speculation because appearances would have to be postponed or cancelled.
Stories about the health of Britain's senior royals have been in the news repeatedly in recent years.
Speculation about the health the late Queen Elizabeth II increased during the last months of her 70-year reign as undisclosed "mobility issues" limited her public appearances. After that, focus switched to Charles, who ascended the throne at an age when most of his contemporaries were long retired.
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments at his defamation trial Friday as a lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll urged a jury to award her client at least $12 million damages, saying Trump had shattered her reputation and her world by unleashing a flood of hate toward her through his public statements branding her a liar.
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Liberal MPs are split on how Canada should respond as the International Court of Justice proceeds with considering a genocide case against Israel.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
King Charles III is doing well after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Queen Camilla said Friday as she left the private hospital where he was being treated.
Canadians are finding it difficult to get treatment for strep A because of long wait times at busy hospitals and clinics.
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
A lawyer representing Kenneth Law says the Mississauga man, who is accused of selling sodium nitrite to people who later died by suicide, will be pleading not guilty to upgraded charges of first-degree murder.
As the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, a survivor says the current Israel-Hamas war has her thinking about the lasting effects of trauma, particularly on children.
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
In one of its most closely-watched rulings since its creation in 1948, the United Nations’ top court issued a series of orders to Israel to protect Palestinians in Gaza to prevent genocide there.
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees fired a number of its staffers in Gaza suspected of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel, its director said Friday, prompting the United States, the agency's biggest donor, to temporary halt its funding.
The Republican National Committee has pulled a resolution to consider declaring Donald Trump the party's "presumptive 2024 nominee" before he formally clinches the requisite number of delegates, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
An assailant who repeatedly struck a South Korean lawmaker with a rock as she tried to resist was a 14-year-old boy who was sent to a mental health facility Friday, Seoul police said as they continue to investigate the attack.
As the debate rages on about how to tackle rapidly rising housing costs, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the newly announced cap on international student enrolments should help ease rent price inflation.
Former justice minister David Lametti says he wouldn't be afraid of moving ahead with an expansion of eligibility for medical assistance in dying.
Several items were recalled by Canada this week, ranging from vehicles to blinds.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has openly criticized the province’s decision to suspend funding for certain harm reduction measures.
Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have detected water molecules in the atmosphere of a small, blazing-hot exoplanet 97 light-years from Earth.
NASA's little Mars helicopter has flown its last flight. The space agency announced Thursday that the four-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage. While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its $85 million mission is officially over, officials said.
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Berk, whose impressive home makeovers were a central part “Queer Eye” for 71 episodes, announced last November he was ready to move on.
The estate of George Carlin has filed a lawsuit against the media company behind a fake hourlong comedy special that purportedly uses artificial intelligence to recreate the late standup comic's style and material.
The federal government posted a deficit of $19.1 billion for the first eight months of its 2023-24 fiscal year.
Uber Canada is making several changes aimed at offering drivers and couriers more transparency about their earnings and better protection when they’re on the road.
Last November, Health Canada granted approval to lift the donation ban for people who had lived or travelled for an extensive period of time in the U.K., Ireland or France in the 1980s and 1990s.
Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.
The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.
Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's leader in 30-point games this season, has been named to the NBA All-Star Game.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.
