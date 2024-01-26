King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
The 75-year-old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. The king visited Kate at the hospital after he arrived.
“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.''
Charles, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure.
The publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.
The palace said the king was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
The Highland cow, a Scottish breed popularized by travel videos and social media, is finding its way to the Canadian Prairies.
A forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on some of Myles Sanderson’s victims took the stand on Thursday at the inquest into the September 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon.
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
The fallout from disaster that killed six people and left one in hospital continued to reverberate in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,200 on the Northwest Territories' boundary with Alberta where everyone knows everyone.
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
The Republican National Committee has pulled a resolution to consider declaring Donald Trump the party's "presumptive 2024 nominee" before he formally clinches the requisite number of delegates, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday.
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
Harry Connick Sr., who was New Orleans' district attorney for three decades and later faced allegations that his staff sometimes held back evidence that could have helped defendants, died Thursday at age 97.
Thousands of Palestinians fled the city of Khan Younis westward toward the Mediterranean coast on Thursday, as fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army intensifies in southern Gaza.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released dramatic dashcam video showing a car crashing into a traffic stop, tossing a highway patrol officer onto the ground.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sharpened his attack on his chief rival Thursday as he tried to rally his caucus for the upcoming parliamentary sitting.
Concluding a three-day Edmonton caucus retreat, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that after holding both a series of closed-door planning sessions and community outreach meetings, he's concluded that Canadians 'need New Democrats more than ever.'
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
The 'Sephora kids' trend has exploded on social media, drawing warnings from dermatologists about how some skin-care products can affect children's skin.
The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of products containing honey due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems.
NASA's little Mars helicopter has flown its last flight. The space agency announced Thursday that the four-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage. While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its $85 million mission is officially over, officials said.
You're in a crowded bar when a thief watches you unlock your iPhone with your passcode, then swipes it. That sinking feeling hits when you realize it's gone, along with priceless photos, important files, passwords on banking apps and other vital parts of your digital life.
The Florida House of Representatives approved on Wednesday a bill aimed at barring children aged 16 and younger from social media platforms, following similar action in several states to limit online risks to young teenagers.
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
A Seattle man who police say has been stalking and harassing Taylor Swift was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested three times in recent days in front of the pop star's home in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Levi blamed its plan to exit its Denizen brand and cut back on off-price sales this year for the weak forecasts while also missing fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
Microsoft is laying off about 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo, just over three months since the tech giant completed its US$69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Clad in a yellow vest, little Efruz balances himself on the front of the surfboard as waves foam around him and his companion as they skim over the Pacific waters off Peru.
The national organization has issued new recommendations that encourage kids to engage in unstructured outdoor play -- and "risky play" in particular.
In April 2023, George Fox was gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime: a three-year cruise taking him around the world. The departure was set for Life at Sea’s inaugural cruise, slated to leave Istanbul on November 1.
Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's leader in 30-point games this season, has been named to the NBA All-Star Game.
The graphic 67-page suit from Janel Grant also includes allegations that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men.
Three years ago, the Atlanta Falcons passed on a chance to make Raheem Morris their head coach. They didn't let him get away this time -- even after an exhaustive search that included six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick.
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Most passenger cars in the European Union still emit the same quantity of carbon dioxide as 12 years ago, the European Union's auditing agency warned on Wednesday.
Some businesses in Canada are embarking on a journey to transition their vehicle fleets to meet zero-emissions goals, but experts say the road ahead isn't going to be easy.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.