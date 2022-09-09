King Charles III, Camilla greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III made his first public appearance on Friday since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he greeted crowds in London.

The King and Queen Consort travelled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Buckingham Palace, where they arrived to a sea of flowers and well-wishers.

King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, left, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III reads messages left by mourners at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

