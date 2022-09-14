King Charles frustrated by leaking pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing'

Video shows the moment King Charles III became frustrated by a leaking pen this week, during a visit to a castle in Northern Ireland.

The King has been touring the United Kingdom following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During a signing ceremony at Hillsborough Castle, the King complained about the pen he was using, with his wife suggesting that it was leaking ink. The pen was then swiftly removed by a royal aide.

Charles, alongside the Queen Consort Camilla, was attending a reception at the castle after meeting with members of Northern Ireland's assembly.



