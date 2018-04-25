Kim Jong Un will walk across border for summit with Moon
In this July 25, 2012, file photo released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and distributed in Tokyo by the Korea News Service, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, accompanied by his wife Ri Sol Ju waves to the crowd as they inspect the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 10:40PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon-Jae-in will plant a tree together and inspect an honour guard after Kim walks across the border for the leaders' historic summit.
South Korea is releasing some details Thursday ahead of the Koreas' third-ever summit being held on the southern side of the border village of Panmunjom on Friday. The talks are expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program.
Moon's chief of staff Im Jong-seok says Moon will meet Kim at the border, inspect the honour guard and then start formal talks. Im says the two leaders will also plant a pine tree together on the borderline, using dirt from both countries' mountains and rivers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Patton Oswalt credits late wife Michelle McNamara in Golden State Killer case
- A timeline of high-profile U.S. serial killers
- Kim Jong Un will walk across border for summit with Moon
- Geologists say North Korea's nuclear test site has collapsed
- Trump lawyer says he'll plead the Fifth in Stormy Daniels case