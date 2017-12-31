Kim Jong Un warns U.S. of 'nuclear button' on his desk
In this Dec. 23, 2017, photo distributed on Dec. 24, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the conference of cell chairpersons of the ruling party in Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 8:16PM EST
TOKYO -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.
Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the has a "nuclear button" on his desk.
The customary New Year's address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.