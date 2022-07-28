Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with U.S., South Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with U.S., South Korea

A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social