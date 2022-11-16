Killer who stabbed 4 Idaho students to death still at large

Candles and flowers are left at a makeshift memorial honouring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022. Police discovered the bodies of the four students at home near campus on Nov. 13, 2022, and said the killer or killers used a knife or bladed weapon in the targeted attack. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios) Candles and flowers are left at a makeshift memorial honouring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022. Police discovered the bodies of the four students at home near campus on Nov. 13, 2022, and said the killer or killers used a knife or bladed weapon in the targeted attack. Two of the victims, 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, were servers at Mad Greek. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios)

