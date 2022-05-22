Key report into Johnson's 'partygate' to be published
A highly-anticipated report into the British government's "partygate" coronavirus lockdown scandal that could determine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political fortunes is set to be published this week, after months of delay.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray, who has been tasked with investigating multiple lockdown-flouting gatherings at Johnson's official residence and other government sites, is widely expected to release her findings within days.
Claims that Johnson and his staff enjoyed illegal office parties while millions in the country stuck to strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have dogged Johnson's Conservative government since they first surfaced late last year. Critics, including some within Johnson's own ranks, have called for him to resign.
But while "partygate" threatened to topple Johnson's leadership earlier this year, he has clung on to power partly because Russia's invasion of Ukraine diverted public and political attention.
Gray's full report could renew pressure on Johnson if it heavily criticizes him and senior officials.
Johnson has apologized after admitting he was fined 50 pounds (US$66) for attending a surprise birthday party thrown for him in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. That made him the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office.
However, Johnson insisted that he did not knowingly break the rules, saying "it did not occur to me" that the brief gathering was a party -- a claim that drew derision from many.
A investigation by London's Metropolitan Police that concluded last week said in total, the force issued 126 fixed-penalty fines to 83 people for eight gatherings at Downing Street and nearby government buildings. About two dozen of those people received more than one fine.
Police did not identify those who were fined, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, as well as Johnson's wife, Carrie, have said they also paid fines for attending Johnson's birthday party.
Government officials have said the Gray report will be fully published issued as soon as possible once the police probe is complete.
A partial version of the Gray report was published in January after police requested her to leave out details to avoid prejudicing police inquiries. The partial report did not name individuals, but it did criticize "failures of leadership and judgment" that allowed the parties to take place.
About 30 people, including Johnson, have been contacted by the Cabinet Office over the past few days to warn them of the contents of the report ahead of its publication.
While the Gray report is closely watched, the civil servant's scope for censuring Johnson is limited -- and it's unclear the extent to which its publication will help restore public trust in the Conservative government.
On Friday, fresh questions were raised after British media reported that Johnson and Gray had met several weeks ago -- though what exactly the two discussed is unclear.
Defending Johnson on Sunday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Gray is conducting an "independent" investigation.
"The prime minister has made it very clear that he has never intervened or will seek to intervene or interfere with the investigation," Zahawi told the BBC.
Opposition parties urged Johnson to explain why he held a "secret meeting" with Gray.
"Public confidence in the process is already depleted, and people deserve to know the truth," said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party.
Johnson also faces a separate inquiry about whether he knowingly lied to Parliament when he told lawmakers earlier that no laws had been broken at Downing Street. Ministers found to have done so are generally expected to resign.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
BREAKING | Ontario storm leaves seven dead and tens of thousands without power
Communities have been left reeling after a severe thunderstorm ripped through much of southern Ontario, leaving seven people dead and tens of thousands without power.
Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Sunday as Poland's president traveled to Kyiv to support the country's Western aspirations and became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result
Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the centre-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation's top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario storm leaves seven dead and tens of thousands without power
Communities have been left reeling after a severe thunderstorm ripped through much of southern Ontario, leaving seven people dead and tens of thousands without power.
-
Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
-
Ontario reports two more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials say another two people have died after contracting COVID-19.
-
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
World
-
Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result
Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the centre-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation's top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric.
-
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.
-
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Sunday as Poland's president traveled to Kyiv to support the country's Western aspirations and became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.
-
Croatian police fire live ammunition during soccer fan clash
Outnumbered Croatian police officers fired warning shots into the air and ground with live ammunition when soccer fans returning from a match in the capital attacked them on a highway with iron bars, bats and flares, authorities said Sunday. At least 35 people were injured, including four fans with bullet wounds.
-
Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honour killing' of sisters
Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship.
-
'I wish I had a magic wand': In Buffalo, wounds are deep
Just over a week ago, a white gunman in body armour killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket that has been temporarily closed. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime.
Politics
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
-
Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country
Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Health
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
Biden says monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about'
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something 'to be concerned about.'
-
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S.
Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
Sci-Tech
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators
Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but content moderators say they saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody in May 2020, fuelling racial tensions just as the world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Entertainment
-
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's 47th season finale.
-
Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard spent much of last week trying to portray her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as a jealous and drunken abuser who can only blame himself for his nose-diving Hollywood career.
-
The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding
After a Las Vegas practice wedding (no marriage license) with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony (with license) in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a fishing village known for its multicolored houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.
Business
-
America needs more baby formula. But it's an extremely tricky business
Industry insiders have long feared a situation just like this: American parents are desperately seeking adequate supply of formula for their infants during a nationwide shortage. The formula shortage has exposed an inflexible industry dominated by just three to four large players that own a majority of formula production in the United States.
-
First Canadian rare earth mine starts shipping concentrate from N.W.T.
Canada has begun supplying the world with minerals critical to a greener economy with the country's first rare earth mine delivering concentrated ore.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Canada's big banks will report their second-quarter financial results this week.
Lifestyle
-
Two-year old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked
A Texas mother learned an important lesson about leaving her phone unlocked after her 2-year-old son accidentally ordered 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers from DoorDash.
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.
-
Watch this baby giraffe walk on her own after getting custom leg braces
A three-month-old giraffe is now walking freely on her own after a successful one-of-a-kind orthotic leg brace treatment.
Sports
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after posting in career-worst round at the event
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins in five sets over Varillas in first round at French Open
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime worked hard to win his first main draw match at the French Open.
-
Croatian police fire live ammunition during soccer fan clash
Outnumbered Croatian police officers fired warning shots into the air and ground with live ammunition when soccer fans returning from a match in the capital attacked them on a highway with iron bars, bats and flares, authorities said Sunday. At least 35 people were injured, including four fans with bullet wounds.
Autos
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.