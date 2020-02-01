TORONTO -- The question of President Donald Trump’s re-election is on the table in the upcoming U.S. election, with several strong Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination to challenge his run for next term. Here are some key dates for the election slated for Nov. 3:

Feb. 3 – Democratic caucuses in Iowa

A big day in the race to be the Democratic nomination, as the top individual vote-getter in Iowa caucuses has gone on to win the Democratic nomination seven out of nine times, according to the Washington Post.

Feb. 4 – State of the Union address

Feb. 5 – Impeachment trial vote

The final vote on Trump's impeachment trial will be held at 4 p.m. ET.

Feb. 7 – Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Feb. 11 – New Hampshire Democratic primary

Feb. 19 – Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Feb. 22 – Nevada caucus

Feb. 25 – Democratic debate in North Carolina

Feb. 29 – South Carolina Democratic primary

This is the final early state contest for the party.

March 3 – “Super Tuesday”

Fourteen states have their primaries on this day, in which approximately 40 per cent of Democrat delegates will be awarded. American Samoa has their Democratic caucus.

March 10 – “Super Tuesday” part two

Six states have their primaries; Hawaii has their Republican caucuses and North Dakota has their Democratic caucus.

March 17 – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio have their primaries

March 21 – Republican caucus in Kentucky

March 24 – Georgia primary

March 29 – Puerto Rico Democratic primary

April 1 – U.S. Census day

The outcome of this census will have major impacts on redistricting for the next decade, according to the Washington Post.

April 7 – Wisconsin Democratic primary

May 5 – Indiana primary

July 13 to 16 – Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

July 31 to Sept. 18 – Congress takes a 38-day summer recess

Aug. 24 to 27 – Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sept. 18 – Early voting for the presidential election begins

Sept. 29 – First presidential debate at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana

Sept. 30 – Deadline to avoid government shutdown

The government must be funded by this date to avoid a shutdown, something Trump may consider as a tactic in his election race.

Oct. 7 – Vice president debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 15 – Second presidential debate at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Oct. 22 - Third and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 3 – General election day

Jan. 5, 2021 - Congress certifies election results

Jan. 21, 2021 - Inauguration day