Key dates surrounding the U.S. 2020 presidential election
TORONTO -- The question of President Donald Trump’s re-election is on the table in the upcoming U.S. election, with several strong Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination to challenge his run for next term. Here are some key dates for the election slated for Nov. 3:
Feb. 3 – Democratic caucuses in Iowa
A big day in the race to be the Democratic nomination, as the top individual vote-getter in Iowa caucuses has gone on to win the Democratic nomination seven out of nine times, according to the Washington Post.
Feb. 4 – State of the Union address
Feb. 5 – Impeachment trial vote
The final vote on Trump's impeachment trial will be held at 4 p.m. ET.
Feb. 7 – Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Feb. 11 – New Hampshire Democratic primary
Feb. 19 – Democratic debate in Las Vegas
Feb. 22 – Nevada caucus
Feb. 25 – Democratic debate in North Carolina
Feb. 29 – South Carolina Democratic primary
This is the final early state contest for the party.
March 3 – “Super Tuesday”
Fourteen states have their primaries on this day, in which approximately 40 per cent of Democrat delegates will be awarded. American Samoa has their Democratic caucus.
March 10 – “Super Tuesday” part two
Six states have their primaries; Hawaii has their Republican caucuses and North Dakota has their Democratic caucus.
March 17 – Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio have their primaries
March 21 – Republican caucus in Kentucky
March 24 – Georgia primary
March 29 – Puerto Rico Democratic primary
April 1 – U.S. Census day
The outcome of this census will have major impacts on redistricting for the next decade, according to the Washington Post.
April 7 – Wisconsin Democratic primary
May 5 – Indiana primary
July 13 to 16 – Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
July 31 to Sept. 18 – Congress takes a 38-day summer recess
Aug. 24 to 27 – Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sept. 18 – Early voting for the presidential election begins
Sept. 29 – First presidential debate at the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana
Sept. 30 – Deadline to avoid government shutdown
The government must be funded by this date to avoid a shutdown, something Trump may consider as a tactic in his election race.
Oct. 7 – Vice president debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah
Oct. 15 – Second presidential debate at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Oct. 22 - Third and final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee
Nov. 3 – General election day
Jan. 5, 2021 - Congress certifies election results
Jan. 21, 2021 - Inauguration day