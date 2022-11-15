Kevin McCarthy passes 1st U.S. House speaker test, but hurdles remain
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for U.S. House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year.
McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated.
The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare.
“We've got our work cut out for us," McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.
The Californian noted that past speakers fell short in initial voting only to eventually claim the gavel, and he has highlighted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
“Either we’re going to lead as a team or we’re going to lose as individuals,” he said.
But Republican leaders are facing an intense backlash on Capitol Hill over their disappointing performance in the midterm elections, when McCarthy's promises of a GOP sweep that would transform Washington collapsed. Instead, the House could have one of the slimmest majorities in 90 years, leaving McCarthy exposed to challengers and risking his ability to govern.
The fallout is spilling down-ballot into other Republican leadership races and into the Senate, where Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will face a challenge from GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the party's campaign chairman, in elections planned for Wednesday.
The former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, challenged McCarthy but fell short. He still insisted that his speakership “should not be a foregone conclusion” and said five votes went to neither candidate, an indication of broader opposition to McCarthy.
Many in the Republican Party are blaming their losses on Donald Trump, who announced his 2024 bid for the White House from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday evening. The former president endorsed hundreds of candidates, many of them far-right contenders rejected by voters.
It's not just McCarthy whose leadership was in question but others on his team. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the campaign chairman who traditionally would be rewarded with a leadership spot, ended up slugging it out in a three-way race for the GOP's whip job, defeating Trump ally Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., after a second-round of voting.
The No. 2 Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, had an easier time, winning the majority leader spot uncontested, by voice vote. Also unopposed, Rep. Richard Hudson, of North Carolina, will lead the campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee.
And one of Trump's top allies in the House, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York — the party's conference chairwoman and the first lawmaker to back Trump in a 2024 run — fended off rival Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida in a race that was closer than expected.
A self-described “Trump-supporting, liberty-loving, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment Black man,” Donalds is seen by many as a potential new party leader.
Trump backs McCarthy for speaker, but the two have had a rocky relationship, and even Trump’s support is no guarantee McCarthy will reach the needed 218 votes when the new Congress convenes, particularly if Republicans win the House with just a slim, few-seat majority that would leave him no cushion for detractors.
One Trump ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, opposes McCarthy and predicted he will fall short, as happened in an earlier bid.
“To believe that Kevin is going to be speaker, you have to believe that he’s going to move votes in the next six weeks that he couldn’t move in the last six years,” Gaetz said.
But saying she's "proud" of McCarthy for listening to all lawmakers, Greene said "it’s so important for us to stay unified and get behind him as our speaker.”
It’s a familiar dynamic for House Republicans, one that befell their most recent Republican speakers — John Boehner and Paul Ryan — who both retired early rather than try to lead a party splintered by its far-right flank.
McCarthy survived those earlier battles between party factions, but he was forced to back out of a bid for the speaker’s job in 2015 when it was clear he did not have support from conservatives.
The weeks ahead promise to be a gruelling period of hardball negotiations with the Freedom Caucus and rank-and-file Republicans as McCarthy tries to appease them and rack up the support he will need in the new year.
In a sign of how desperate Republicans are to bolster their ranks, some made overtures to conservative Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas to switch parties and join the GOP.
“They just said, ’name your price,″” Cuellar told reporters. “I’m a Democrat.”
The conservative Freedom Caucus lawmakers, who typically align with Trump, are prepared to extract demanding concessions from McCarthy before giving him their backing. They have a long list of asks — from prime positions on House committees to guarantees they can have a role in shaping legislation.
“I’m willing to support anybody that’s willing to change dramatically how things are done here,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a Trump ally, said after meeting privately Monday with McCarthy.
But even rank-and-file lawmakers are assessing their choices for speaker, a position that is second in line to the president.
“I don’t just automatically assume heir apparent, necessarily,” said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. “We are voting for somebody who is going to be two heartbeats from the presidency."
Democrats will hold their party elections after Thanksgiving, as Pelosi and the top two leaders, Reps. Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn, decide whether to stay on or step aside for a new generation eager to take over.
Pelosi could very well join the new Congress in January, declining to run for leadership, having won reelection for another two-year term representing San Francisco.
That's a route Clyburn, of South Carolina, indicated he would take if Democrats lose majority control.
“I’ve told everybody that I have no interest at this particular juncture of my life to run for speaker of the House or to run for minority leader of the House,” Clyburn told reporters. “I do wish to remain at the leadership table. As to what capacity that will be, I will leave that up to our Democratic caucus.”
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Brian Slodysko and Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C., contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket launch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
Poland's foreign ministry says missile that killed 2 was Russian-made, but key questions remain
Poland's foreign ministry said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people, though U.S. President Joe Biden said it was 'unlikely' it was fired from Russia.
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
Canada
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
Canadians back tax on housing inequity: poll
A new survey shows that the majority of Canadian residents would support a modest price on housing inequity, with many calling for a surtax on homes valued over $1 million – comprising 10 per cent of the country’s housing market.
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
-
Members of Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian military officials this year
Members of the Pentagon's UFO task force briefed Canadian air force and military intelligence officials on Feb. 22, according to documents released this week.
-
Pandemic fatigue, divisive politics pose likely hurdles to return to masking: experts
A plea by health officials to resume masking in Ontario and Quebec is a tall order that is unlikely to take hold without a significant culture shift, say observers who point to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages and divisive politics as likely hurdles.
-
Murder trial for men who escaped Vancouver Island prison adjourned after accused suffers back injury
The second day of trial for two inmates accused of killing a man after they escaped from a minimum-security prison near Victoria was adjourned before it began Tuesday.
World
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
-
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket launch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How NATO's obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
-
Kevin McCarthy passes 1st U.S. House speaker test, but hurdles remain
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for U.S. House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year.
-
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
Politics
-
A 'big bill' for tow trucks, 'threat to democracy': What we learned from top RCMP officials' convoy commission testimony
A pair of RCMP officials, including Commissioner Brenda Lucki, were in the hot seat at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about the federal police forces' involvement in handling the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
More late nights ahead for MPs as Liberal midnight sitting motion passes
Members of Parliament could be in for many more late nights, now that the Liberals have passed a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours on a day-to-day basis, between now and June.
-
Concern about political interference with RCMP spotlighted at Emergencies Act inquiry
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
Health
-
Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Fifty-one per cent of nursing students in Quebec who took the September licensing exam failed to get the minimum passing grade — 55 per cent.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
Sci-Tech
-
Fresh leak springs ahead of NASA moon rocket launch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fuelled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
Entertainment
-
2023 Grammys: Canadian nominees revealed
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
-
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.
-
Beyonce ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
Business
-
3 in 5 Canadians plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season, survey finds
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of high inflation on their wallets, a new survey has found that 60 per cent of consumers plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
Several real estate industry observers say the housing market isn't roaring back, despite October delivering the first month-over-month uptick in home sales since February.
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Sports
-
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke going to workouts with NFL teams
Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke believes he has what it takes to play in the NFL. Now he's heading south to see if there's a team that agrees.
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.