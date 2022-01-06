A Kenyan MP was suspended from parliament for the day after distributing sweets to other members on Jan. 5.

The member of parliament, Fatuma Gedi, was accused of handing out money by another MP, Ndindi Nyoro.

"This is an honorable house and we make our decisions based on persuasion and conviction… We cannot have bribery happening in this house," said Nyoro.

Gedi later rose on a point of order to clarify that she was handing out sweets, telling the speaker: "the sugar levels of the honorable members have gone down."

Nyoro was later suspended for two days by speaker Soipan Tuya, who called the claim of bribery misleading.

