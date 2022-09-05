Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto's narrow presidential win

Supporters of William Ruto celebrate on the street in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Supporters of William Ruto celebrate on the street in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social