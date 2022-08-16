Kenya's Odinga says he'll challenge close election loss

Police officers stand guard as political party supporters watch election officials and party agents verify results during tallying at the electoral commission's national tallying centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim) Police officers stand guard as political party supporters watch election officials and party agents verify results during tallying at the electoral commission's national tallying centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social