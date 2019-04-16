Kentucky substitute teacher downed vodka, endangered kids: deputies
Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. (Scott County Detention Center)
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:37AM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk.
WKYT-TV reports 32-year-old Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Scott County Sheriff's deputies say she told authorities she had four shots of vodka while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown. They say she smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, yelled and cursed at the children, and had a blood alcohol content level of .317.
Scott County Schools says the teacher is no longer employed by the district in any capacity.
