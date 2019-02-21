Kentucky Senate passes bill to outlaw child sex dolls
In this March 24, 2015 file photo, Kentucky State Senator Whitney H. Westerfield speaks on the Senate floor in support of the heroin treatment bill at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:43AM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky state Senate has passed a bill to make possessing a "child sex doll" illegal.
The Courier Journal reports Senate Bill 102 would prohibit owning anatomically correct dolls or robots that resemble minors and are meant for sexual purposes.
Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield says he introduced the bill that passed Wednesday at the request of Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
Sanders was unable to prosecute a man who ordered sex dolls resembling an infant and a 6- to 8-year-old girl last year. A judge dropped the charge, saying there was no actual child involved.
Court records say police tracked a package from China to the home of a 41-year-old man, where they then served a warrant and found the dolls. The bill now goes to the House.
