Kentucky police 'mourn' loss of doughnut truck in fire
Lexington, KY police took to Twitter to 'mourn' the loss of a Krispy Kreme donut van that went up in flames. (Twitter / @@lexkypolice)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 3:53PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Police in Kentucky found some humour after an empty doughnut truck caught fire.
WKYT-TV reports no one was injured when the Krispy Kreme driver stopped Monday after noticing smoke in the cab of his truck following a delivery in Morehead. The fire was extinguished quickly and the cause remains undetermined.
Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck's loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, "No words."
Police departments from across the country chimed in to offer their condolences. The New York City Police Department tweeted , "Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith ... We hope you like sprinkles."
No words. �� pic.twitter.com/eRzvxztVlG— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) December 31, 2018
Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/S2WIY2ZR38— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2019
Condolences from Chicago ��— Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Your brothers and sisters in Massachusetts are here for you during these tough times.— Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 1, 2019