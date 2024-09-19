World

    • Kentucky judge shot at courthouse, governor says

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses a crowd gathered at the Breathitt Co. Courthouse to discuss progress in flood recovery efforts in Jackson, Ky., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses a crowd gathered at the Breathitt Co. Courthouse to discuss progress in flood recovery efforts in Jackson, Ky., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
    Share
    WHITESBURG, Ky. -

    A judge in a rural Kentucky county was shot and killed at the local courthouse on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

    A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody, Kentucky State Police said.

    Authorities did not immediately identify the shooting victim or the suspect.

    The district judge was shot in his chambers, the governor said in a social media post.

    "There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow," Beshear said.

    Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said his office will collaborate with a commonwealth's attorney in the region as special prosecutors in the case.

    "We will fully investigate and pursue justice," Coleman said on social media.

    The shooting occurred at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg. The Appalachian town in southeastern Kentucky is 146 miles (235 kilometres) southeast of Lexington, Kentucky.

    The shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police. State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart called it an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public. But he offered no details about the shooting.

    Several area schools were briefly placed on lockdown, including Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and Letcher County Schools, according to media reports.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News