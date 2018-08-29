Kentucky governor awards employee US$215,000 raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has awarded a member of his administration a US$215,000 raise, leading the worker to make more than double the governor's salary.
The Courier Journal reports the executive director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology, Charles Grindle, now makes around $375,000 annually. The state government's online database of employee salaries says Grindle now is the highest paid employee in Bevin's administration.
The 134 per cent raise was awarded during at a time when the state budget offered no raises for state government workers or teachers. The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, which houses the Commonwealth Office of Technology, says cost savings realized by Grindle's leadership cover the raise's cost. Grindle previously was paid $160,000 annually.
The newspaper says Grindle and Bevin's administration didn't respond to requests for comment.
