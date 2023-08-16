Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper

Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer goes through the latest edition of his newspaper, the Marion County Record, during a news conference about the aftermath of a raid on its offices and his home by local police, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2023, at its offices in Marion, Kan. The local prosecutor and Kansas Bureau of Investigation say computers and personal cell phones seized in the raids are being returned. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer goes through the latest edition of his newspaper, the Marion County Record, during a news conference about the aftermath of a raid on its offices and his home by local police, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2023, at its offices in Marion, Kan. The local prosecutor and Kansas Bureau of Investigation say computers and personal cell phones seized in the raids are being returned. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social