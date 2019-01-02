

Braxton Moral, 16, may look like an average teenager but there’s one key difference: this spring, he’s graduating from both his Kansas high school and Harvard University.

He’s set to graduate from university before he can even legally drink because he was able to take online courses at Harvard’s extension school and study at the campus during the summer.

Moral’s high school commencement will be on May 19, 2019 and then, a few weeks later, he’ll attend a graduation ceremony at Harvard University.

In an interview with CTV News Channel on Wednesday, he gave “kudos” to Ulysses High School administrators for setting aside time for him to work on Harvard assignments.

“The high school has been very helpful. They give me the time I need to develop myself,” he said.

Moral, the youngest of four siblings, has been taking courses at Harvard since he was only 11 years old.

He was just a toddler when the adults around him first realized he was gifted.

“I just remembered a lot of people were surprised by the things I could do,” he explained to CTV News Channel. He initially excelled at math.

“I was at sports events and I could calculate the score at three or two (years old),” he said.

“My parents took some notice when I was younger, teachers did as well, and they pushed me to work harder to improve and see my potential,” Moral said, praising his parents for their support. “They just push me in whatever direction I want to go.”

He laughs at how he’s no longer such a math whiz. Nowadays, his strongest subjects are social studies and his focus is on government and politics.

And when he’s not studying, Moral does what most other teens do. In a December profile in The New York Times, he said he loves playing World of Warcraft and going to the movies with his friends.

Young age barred him from scholarships

One of the biggest hurdles he’s had to face is the pricey tuition fees at Harvard. His young age meant he wasn’t eligible for most scholarships and bursaries.

“Because I don’t have a high school diploma — because I’m only 16 — I’m not allowed certain financial aid packages,” Moral said. “So I have to either to pay out of pocket or get gifts for it.”

However, he said Harvard has stepped up: the university is paying for half his tuition, with his parents dealing with most of the rest.

To help him offset the cost of his bachelor’s degree, he’s also taken out a couple student loans.

The teenager already knows wants what he wants to do next.

“I think that Harvard Law is the next step for me and I’d really like to go there,” Moral said. But he called going there just a “stepping stone.”

Moral said if he practiced law, it’d only be for a short time. That’s because he wants to get into national politics -- and maybe even reach the White House one day.

But for now, he has plenty of people keeping him humble until he gets there.

Moral has an older brother and two older twin sisters who still see him as the baby of the family. He said they’re more ambivalent about his intelligence than his parents.

“They don’t care,” he laughed. “They make fun of me when I do stupid things -- more ammo [for them].”