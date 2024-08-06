Kamala Harris introduces Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate at Philadelphia rally

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, turning to an affable longtime politician who Democrats hope can keep newfound party unity alive in a presidential campaign barreling toward Election Day.
The two made their first public appearance at a rally in Philadelphia just hours after Harris announced Walz as her vice-presidential pick to take on the Republican ticket of former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.
“Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” she said. “I’m here today because I’ve found such a leader, Gov. Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota.”
In choosing the 60-year-old Walz, Harris is elevating a Midwestern governor, military veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families.
It was her biggest decision yet as the Democratic nominee and she went with a broadly palatable choice — someone who deflects dark and foreboding rhetoric from Republicans with a lighter touch, a strategy that the campaign has been increasingly turning to since Harris took over the top spot.
"He's going to be a great vice-president," Harris said while boarding Air Force Two.
Walz is joining Harris on the ticket during one of the most turbulent periods in modern American politics. Republicans have rallied around former President Donald Trump after he was targeted in an attempted assassination in July. Just days later, President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, forcing Harris to scramble to unify Democrats and decide on a running mate over a breakneck two-week stretch.
Harris hopes Walz will help her shore up her campaign's standing across the upper Midwest, a critical region in presidential politics that often serves as a buffer for Democrats seeking the White House. The party remains haunted by Trump's wins in Michigan and Wisconsin in 2016. Trump lost those states in 2020 but has zeroed in on them as he aims to return to the presidency this year and is expanding his focus to Minnesota.
Since Walz was announced, the team raised more than $10 million from grassroots donations, the campaign said.
Walz is far from a household name. An ABC News/Ipsos survey conducted before he was selected but after vetting began showed that nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults did not know enough to have an opinion about him.
This combination of pictures created on August 2, 2024, shows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. on July 22, 2024, and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, D.C., July 3, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSONCHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to lead a major party ticket, initially considered nearly a dozen candidates before zeroing in on a handful of serious contenders.
Trump has focused much of his campaign on appealing to men, emphasizing a need for strength in national leadership and even featuring the wrestler Hulk Hogan on the final night of the Republican National Convention. Harris' finalists — all white men — marked an acknowledgement of the Democrat's need to at least try to win over some of that demographic.
She personally interviewed three finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Walz. Harris wanted someone with executive experience who could be a governing partner, and Walz also offered appeal to the widest swath of the diverse coalition.
His selection drew praise from lawmakers as ideologically diverse as progressive leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate who left the Democratic Party earlier this year.
A team of lawyers and political operatives led by former Attorney General Eric Holder pored over documents and conducted interviews with potential selections. Harris mulled the decision over on Monday with top aides and finalized it Tuesday morning, according to three people familiar with Harris' decision who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations.
Shapiro, an ambitious politician in his own right, struggled with the idea of being No. 2 at the White House and said he felt he had more to do in Pennsylvania, according to one of the people familiar with Harris' decision. There was also public pushback to Shapiro for his stance on Israel from Arab American groups and younger voters angry over the administration's response to the Israel-Hamas war.
The other contenders threw their support behind the ticket Tuesday, as did Biden, who said the pair was "a powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class."
Walz has made a name for himself in recent weeks by coining one of Democrats' buzziest campaign bits to date, calling Trump and Vance "just weird," a label that the Democratic Governors Association — of which Walz is chairman — amplified in a post on X and Democrats more broadly have echoed.
During a fundraiser for Harris on Monday in Minneapolis, Walz said: "It wasn't a slur to call these guys weird. It was an observation."
Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Walz are set to appear together for an evening rally in Philadelphia. They will spend the next five days touring critical battleground states, visiting Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit on Wednesday and Phoenix and Las Vegas later in the week.
Vance, for his part, planned stops in some of the same cities. He said Tuesday that he called Walz earlier in the day and left a voice message.
Putting Walz on the ticket could help Democrats hold Minnesota's 10 electoral votes and bolster the party more broadly in the Midwest. No Republican has won a statewide race in Minnesota since Tim Pawlenty was reelected governor in 2006, but GOP candidates for attorney general and state auditor came close in 2022.
Biden carried Minnesota over Trump by more than seven points in 2020. The Trump campaign on Tuesday immediately tried to tag Walz as a far-left liberal.
"It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate — Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State," said Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign press secretary. "Walz is obsessed with spreading California's dangerously liberal agenda far and wide."
Walz, who grew up in the small town of West Point, Nebraska, was a social studies teacher, football coach and union member at Mankato West High School in Minnesota before he got into politics.
"Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbours, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good," Walz said in a post on X that accompanied a campaign video. "@kamalaharris and I both believe in that common good — in that fundamental promise of America. We're ready to fight for it. And like she says: when we fight, we win."
He won the first of six terms in Congress in 2006 from a mostly rural southern Minnesota district and used the office to champion veterans issues. Walz served 24 years in the Army National Guard, rising to command sergeant major, one of the highest enlisted ranks in the military, although he didn't complete all the training before he retired so his rank for benefits purposes was set at master sergeant.
He ran for governor in 2018 on the theme of "One Minnesota" and won by more than 11 points.
David Ivory, a 46-year-old St. Paul resident, hopped on his bike with his kids Tuesday after finding out Walz was the choice, riding over to Walz's residence to deliver their congratulations.
"He's just down to earth. He gets it. He can talk to anybody," Ivory said. "He doesn't seem like he's above anybody."
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Walz is someone who is "just unendingly optimistic and joyous, and that is very, very important right now in our politics."
As governor, Walz had to find ways to work in his first term with a legislature that was split between a Democratic-controlled House and a Republican-led Senate. Minnesota has a history of divided government, though, and the arrangement was surprisingly productive in his first year.
Walz easily won reelection in 2022, and Democrats also kept control of the House and flipped the Senate to win full control of both chambers and the governor's office for the first time in eight years. A big reason was the Dobbs decision from the conservative-majority Supreme Court that overturned a federal right to an abortion.
Walz and other Democrats went into the 2023 legislative session with an ambitious agenda — and a whopping US$17.6 billion budget surplus to help fund it. Their proudest accomplishments included sweeping protections for abortion rights that included the elimination of nearly all restrictions Republicans had enacted in prior years, including a 24-hour waiting period and parental consent requirements. They also enacted new protections for trans rights, making the state a refuge for families coming from out of state for treatment for trans children.
Republicans complained that Walz and his fellow Democrats squandered a surplus that would have been better spent on permanent tax relief for everyone. And they've faulted the governor and his administration for lax oversight of pandemic programs that cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
------
Karnowski reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
