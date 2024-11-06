Kamala Harris concedes: Here's what she said in her speech

Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump.

The vice-president addressed a crowd of supporters outside Washington, D.C.'s Howard University, her alma mater, where she had watched the election night results.

"My heart is full today," said Harris. "Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. Full of love for our country, and full of resolve.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

At the start of her speech, Harris confirmed she had already called Trump to congratulate the now president-elect on his victory.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign."

Trump was elected as the United States' next president early Wednesday morning after the Republican candidate had surpassed the 270 electoral vote benchmark needed to clinch the presidency.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump had 295 electoral votes and only 17 (Arizona and Nevada) of the 530 total electoral votes had yet to be declared, ensuring Harris (226 electoral votes) had been defeated.

"I am so proud of the race we ran, and the way we ran it over the 107 days of this campaign. We have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America's future.

"And we did it with the knowledge that we all have so much more in common than what separates us."

In her concession speech, Harris said it was OK for young people to feel sad and disappointed with the election outcome and encouraged them not to give up. "Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place."

"You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world," said Harris. "And so, to everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together."

President-elect Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.