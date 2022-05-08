Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people.

Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of Irpin, posted to photos to his social media account showing the prime minister touring the devastation in the Kyiv suburb

Trudeau also plans on holding virtual meetings with G7 leaders to talk about the war in Ukraine.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden also made an unannounced Mother's Day visit to the country, meeting with local mothers and her Ukrainian counterpart in the southwestern city of Uzhhorod.

With files from The Canadian Press