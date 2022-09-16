Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly US$517K

In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social