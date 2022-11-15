Justice Dept begins probe of Massachusetts police department

Surrounded by additional court officers Thomas Latanowich, bottom center, sits in the main session of Barnstable Superior Court before jury selection in his trail on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Barnstable, Mass. Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in the death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. (Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times via AP, Pool) Surrounded by additional court officers Thomas Latanowich, bottom center, sits in the main session of Barnstable Superior Court before jury selection in his trail on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Barnstable, Mass. Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in the death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. (Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times via AP, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social