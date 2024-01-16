Jury selection begins at Donald Trump's defamation trial

LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Jury selection began in a New York courtroom Tuesday after a judge denied Donald Trump's request that a defamation trial stemming from a columnist's claims that he sexually abused her in the 1990s be suspended on Thursday so he could attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.
The denial came during a combative exchange between lawyers for Trump and Judge Lewis A. Kaplan over evidence in the case, Trump's desire to attend the Thursday funeral and whether the trial should occur at all.
This is the penalty phase of a civil defamation trial stemming from columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room. A May trial found Trump sexually abused Carroll, awarding her $5 million. Trump did not attend that trial but he showed up Tuesday morning after his political victory at the Iowa caucus hours earlier.
After several dozen prospective jurors were sworn in, Trump shook his head as Kaplan described the case in general terms and explained that for purposes of the trial, it had already been determined that Trump "did sexually assault Ms. Carroll."
Trump also twisted his body around in his chair to look at a prospective juror who said she had worked in a communications capacity for his daughter's company in 2017 and 2018. Another prospective juror said he's a lawyer who has worked on unrelated issues with the firm representing Carroll. Both said they could be fair and impartial and remained among prospective jurors.
In May, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after concluding that Trump sexually abused her in a department store dressing room in spring 1996, then defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made it up after she revealed it publicly in a 2019 memoir. The jury said Carroll hadn't proven that Trump raped her.
Trump is appealing and hasn't paid any of that award, though he placed $5.55 million in escrow to cover the verdict and other costs in the event he loses his appeal.
One issue that wasn't decided in that first trial was how much Trump owed for comments he made about Carroll while he was still president.
Determining that dollar amount will be the new jury's only job.
Kaplan ruled last year that the new jury didn't need to decide anew whether Carroll was sexually abused or whether Trump's remarks about her were defamatory since those subjects were covered in the first trial.
Even before jurors were brought in to the courtroom Tuesday, Trump attorney Michael Madaio complained that the judge had made "inconsistent and unfair" rulings against Trump prior to the start of the trial.
Madaio said the rulings "drastically changed our ability to defend this case and largely stripped us of our defenses."
He also argued that given Trump's pending appeal of the first verdict, the trial should not proceed at all.
Another Trump attorney, Alina Habba, then requested that the trial be adjourned on Thursday for the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs.
"I am not stopping him from being there," the judge said, referring to the funeral.
Habba responded: "No, you're stopping him from being here."
The judge, though, said the only accommodation he would make is that Trump can testify on Monday, even if the trial is otherwise finished by Thursday. Several days ago, Kaplan rejected Trump's request to delay the trial a week.
Trump arrived for the trial in a motorcade shortly before 9 a.m., entering the building through a special entrance not usually used by the public. Opening arguments could take place by afternoon in what is essentially a second penalty phase of a legal fight Carroll has already won.
Trump arrived separately but at the same time as Carroll Tuesday. His plans for the rest of the week have become unclear because of his mother-in-law's pending funeral. Prospective jurors were told the trial was likely to last three to five days.
Habba told the judge that Trump plans to testify. The judge has already set strict limits on what he can talk about. He did not attend last year's trial, saying recently that his lawyer advised against it.
Because the trial is supposed to be focused only on how much Trump owes Carroll, the judge has warned Trump and his lawyers that they cannot say things to jurors that he has said on the campaign trail or elsewhere, like claiming she lied about him to promote her memoir.
Kaplan also banned them from saying anything about Carroll's "past romantic relationships, sexual disposition, and prior sexual experiences," from suggesting Trump didn't sexually abuse Carroll or from implying she was motivated by "a political agenda, financial interests, mental illness, or otherwise."
They are also banned, the judge said, from advancing any argument inconsistent with the court's ruling that "Mr. Trump, with actual malice, lied about sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll."
Those restrictions don't apply outside of the presence of the jury. That has left Trump free to continue posting on social media about all of the above topics -- something he has done repeatedly in recent days -- although each fresh denial comes with the possibility of increasing damages he must pay.
Carroll, 80, plans to testify about the damage to her career and reputation that resulted from Trump's public statements. She seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and millions more in punitive damages.
Trump, 77, is appealing the findings of last year's jury and has continued to maintain that he doesn't know Carroll, that he never met her at the Bergdorf Goodman store in midtown Manhattan in spring 1996 and that Carroll made up her claims to sell her book and for political reasons.
Regardless of his losses in court, Trump leads all Republicans in 2024 presidential primary polls and plans to spend plenty of time in court fighting the civil cases and four criminal cases against him, saying, "In a way, I guess you consider it part of the campaign."
Associated Press Writer Jake Offenhartz contributed to this story
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
Iran launched attacks Tuesday in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday hosted North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui for talks on expanding ties between the countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.
Off in the distance, Ukraine, fighting for its survival. Seen from up here, in the cockpit of a French air force surveillance plane flying over neighbouring Romania, the snow-dusted landscapes look deceptively peaceful.
Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his closest rivals languishing far behind, a crucial victory that reinforces the former president's grip on his party at the outset of the GOP's 2024 nomination fight.
U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in a raid last week that saw two of its commandos go missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia, under newly announced restrictions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
The best CES products pierce through the haze of marketing hype at the Las Vegas gadget show to reveal innovations that could improve lives. The worst could harm us or our society and the planet in such 'innovatively bad' ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them 'Worst in Show.'
Toronto producer David Furnish won an Emmy for 'Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium' at a televised bash that included revved-up Canadian chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson of 'The Bear' helping to accept the best comedy trophy.
Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist won an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+.
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
