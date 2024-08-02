World

    • Jury reaches verdict in U.S. baby abandonment case, court spokesperson says

    Defendant Alexandra Eckersley testifies during her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool) Defendant Alexandra Eckersley testifies during her trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (David Lane/Union Leader via AP, Pool)
    Share

    A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods, a court spokesperson said Friday.

    Av Harris sent an email to The Associated Press confirming that a verdict had been reached. The court has not yet reconvened for the jury to deliver the verdict.

    Twenty-seven-year-old Alexandra Eckersley testified that she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought the child had died after she gave birth on Christmas night in 2022. A psychologist testified that Eckersley was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health and developmental issues. She was homeless at the time and gave birth in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    Eckersley is the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News